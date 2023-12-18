Nasdaq Drops Zoom in Sign Pandemic-Era Darling Trade Is Over

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the end of an era for the poster-child of pandemic-age stock darlings.

Zoom Video Communications will no longer be a part of the Nasdaq 100 index as of the market open on Monday. The stock has underperformed every major equity benchmark in 2023, rising just 5.7%, as fundamentals weaken and Wall Street analysts scale back expectations for growth.

Shares of the videoconferencing software company rallied almost 400% in 2020 when investors piled into names that were poised to benefit from pandemic-induced lockdowns. But growth fell off a cliff with workers returning to offices and competition intensifying from Microsoft Corp.’s Teams. Sales expansion has been in the single digits for more than a year, a far cry from the triple-digit quarters the company reported in the pandemic.

Other high-fliers of that period, like Peloton Interactive Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. have also not kept up with this year’s stock rally, with those names falling 23% and 13%, respectively. DocuSign, another pandemic darling, is considering a sale after its growth has slowed massively in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 boosts a firm’s investor profile and adds to trading liquidity — factors that can potentially propel a company’s stock price higher. Six additional companies are leaving the Nasdaq 100 and seven joining as part of the annual makeover of the tech-heavy benchmark.

A Zoom spokesperson declined to comment.

Wall Street strategists are also backing away from the company, with about 70% of analysts tracked by Bloomberg carrying a “hold” rating on the stock, compared with 41% in June 2020. Meanwhile, revenue growth is expected to stay in the low- to mid-single digits for the next few fiscal years.

Not only has Zoom lost the spotlight of the stock market — it’s less a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The business-oriented office application became critical infrastructure in 2020 as everyone from small businesses to schools and yoga classes had to start operating remotely. Today, many of those everyday users have left the platform, denting growth and profitability.

To bring back growth, Zoom is offering a wider suite of applications for businesses like contact center software and persistent chat similar to Salesforce Inc.’s Slack. Zoom Phone, one of the company’s most important secondary bets, hit 7 million paid users in the quarter. Still, these non-video offerings have yet to significantly reverse revenue growth stagnation.

Zoom has said it is looking for acquisition opportunities to spark growth. The company held discussions about possibly resurrecting an acquisition of software maker Five9 Inc. after an initial multibillion-dollar agreement fell apart in 2021, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Five9 and Zoom later said they are not pursuing a transaction.

Not every stay-at-home stock has suffered. Video streaming companies Roku and Netflix Inc. are up up 136% and 60%, respectively. In fact, DoorDash is being added to the Nasdaq 100, after climbing 108%.

--With assistance from Ryan Vlastelica and Jeran Wittenstein.

