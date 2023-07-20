Nasdaq falls as Tesla, Netflix sink; Dow eyes 9th day of gains: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed during Thursday's session, as the Nasdaq fell after Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) updates took the shine off the earnings season and a fresh batch of results started to roll in.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down more than 1.5% in midday trading, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down a more modest 0.4%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was an outlier, up 0.7% on the back of banks and a surge from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which reported strong earnings Thursday. The index was aiming for its ninth straight day of gains.
After-hours earnings Wednesday from Netflix and Tesla — the first to report among the tech giants that have driven a recent stock rally — failed to excite investors. Shares of Netflix dropped after its revenue missed, while CEO Elon Musk's hint that Tesla plans more price cuts helped drive its stock lower.
That appeared to dampen hopes that techs could give a boost to the second quarter earnings season, which got off to a good start with upbeat reports from Wall Street heavyweights.
The results kept on coming Thursday. Johnson & Johnson shares rose after it beat on earnings, while American Airlines lifted its annual profit forecast.
2023 leaders are reversing course today
Megacap stocks are under pressure today, which is also weighing on their three related sectors .
Tesla (TSLA) is down over 8% and is having its worst day in exactly three months since it reported Q1 earnings, which is pushing the consumer discretionary sector (XLY) into last place today (down over 2.5%). Amazon (AMZN) dropping nearly 3% isn't helping.
Communication services (XLC) is down thanks to Netflix (NFLX) sliding 8%. The stock is having its worst day since April 20, 2022. Stock declines for Meta Technologies (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) are also hurting the sector.
Finally, tech is facing broad-based weakness in software and semiconductors. But you can really see the weakness in the "fringier" disruption stocks that comprise the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), which itself is down nearly 5%. Tesla is by far the biggest contributor to the decline. But ARKK component Roblox (RBLX) is off 7% while Twilio (TWLO) is down 6%. Roku (ROKU) and Coinbase (COIN) are down nearly 5%.
But it's not all red today. Health care (XLV) is a bright spot among the sectors, which is leaving the non-megacap issues toward the right in the heat map above largely green.
Biggest losers in midday trading
Netflix (NFLX) shares are down nearly 10% as its second-quarter sales and third-quarter revenue projection missed consensus estimates. Meanwhile a gross margin miss has sent Tesla (TSLA) stock down 8%.
Discover Financial Services (DFS) was one of the biggest losers across the sectors, falling more than 15% after as the company reported weaker than expected earnings and announced a pause on share buybacks.
Meanwhile, Carvana (CVNA) shares also fell 15% the day after the company saw its stock surge on an announced debt exchange deal.
SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) fell more than 10% as leasing demand for the Manhattan landlord decreased from the quarter prior.
Equifax (EFX) shares sank more than 10% as well after the credit reporting agency's third quarter forecast missed estimates. The company guided for third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.72 to $1.82. Analysts had projected third quarter earnings per share of $1.92.
Stocks mixed in afternoon trading
Tech earnings led the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lower on Thursday as disappointing results and commentary for Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the tech-heavy index. Meanwhile strong earnings reaction from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Goldman Sachs (GS) and IBM (IBM) sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) higher.
Just before 12:30 p.m. ET, The Nasdaq led the losses, falling about 1.4% at the open as the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 0.8%.
Housing: June home sales dip as inventory hits historic low since 2009
Buyers can't catch a break.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 3.3% in June from the month before to an annualized rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday morning. June home sales were 18.9% lower compared with last year. That is the slowest sales pace for June since 2009 — and lower than the 4.3 million unit sales predicted by economists polled by Bloomberg.
The share of homes available for sale shrunk to a historic low leaving potential buyers with fewer options. First-time buyers are also waiting longer to buy. They were responsible for 27% of sales in June, down from 28% in May and 30% in June 2022, the latest data shows.
“The first half of the year was a downer for sure with sales lower by 23%,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Fewer Americans were on the move despite the usual life-changing circumstances. The pent-up demand will surely be realized soon, especially if mortgage rates and inventory move favorably.”
The number of homes for sale at the end of June clocked in at 1.08 million units, identical to May but down 13.6% from a year ago, the NAR reported.
The shortage of homes has kept competition among buyers fierce, and some agents are seeing bidding wars in several pockets of the market. “There are simply not enough homes for sale,” Yun added. “The market can easily absorb a doubling of inventory.”
Netflix and chill (out), investors
Netflix (NFLX) stock sank another 9% in early trading on Thursday after falling 8% immediately following the release of the streamer's quarterly earnings, which saw second-quarter sales and third-quarter revenue projections miss consensus estimates.
But analysts say the reaction is overblown after the company noted accelerating growth is its "primary objective."
On the earnings call, executives said revenue will driven by a combination of pricing, volume, and new revenue streams like ads.
Netflix cautioned, however, that those initiatives, which also includes the password sharing crackdown, will take time to mature. Just ahead of the results, the company quietly removed its lowest-priced ad-free streaming plan in the US.
"Patience is a virtue," Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall wrote on Thursday. "Investors were over-exuberant on paid sharing, and while revenue acceleration will take longer we think it creates an entry point for patient, longterm investors. Price increases and margins are ahead. We maintain our $500 target, Overweight rating."
Wedbush analysts Alicia Reese and Michael Pachter agreed, writing in a note to clients on Thursday, "The sharing crackdown and ad-tier have only begun to positively impact results."
The analysts maintained their Outperform rating on the stock and increased their price target to $525 a share, up from the prior $475.
"We think Netflix is well-positioned in this murky environment as streamers are shifting strategy, and should be valued as an immensely profitable, slow-growth company," the analysts said. "One of the most important takeaways from Q2 results is that Netflix remains laser focused on increasing profitability and free cash flow."
Tim Nollen, Macquarie senior media tech analyst, maintained his Neutral rating and $410 price target, explaining the share price reaction was the result of heightened sentiment heading into the print:"We think the stock basically got ahead of itself into this report."
Stocks on the move
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) dropped more than 5% on Thursday morning after the company's second quarter margin came in lower than expected. Tesla's second quarter margin came in at 18.2% as vehicle price cuts continue to weigh on the automaker. Analysts had expected a margin of 18.2% for Tesla.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock was also down, falling more than 3%, as the company reported its first first quarterly net income decline since the second quarter of 2019.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares rose after reporting earnings before the bell on Thursday. The company posted earnings per share of $2.80, surpassing estimates for $2.62.
Netflix (NFLX) stock fell more than 8% after Wednesday its second-quarter sales and third-quarter revenue projection miss consensus estimates.
IBM (IBM) stock popped more than 3% after the company posted better than expected adjusted earnings per share. IBM brought in $2.18 per share, beating expectations for $2.01 per share.
Stocks open mixed as tech earnings slump Nasdaq
Stocks were mixed at the open as declines in Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) following earnings results weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) led the losses, falling about 0.6% at the open as the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) popped 0.3%. Buoyed by better-than-feared bank earnings, the Dow entered Thursday in the green after eight straight trading sessions of gains.
Stock futures mixed as Nasdaq heads south
Post-earnings losses for shares of tech giants Tesla and Netflix dragged on the Nasdaq ahead of the bell on Thursday as a fresh batch of quarterly results started to roll in.
Nasdaq 100 futures were down about 0.6%, or about 100 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fell about 0.1%. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.2%.
