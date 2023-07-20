Nasdaq falls as Tesla, Netflix sink; Dow eyes 9th day of gains: Stock market news today

Stocks were mixed during Thursday's session, as the Nasdaq fell after Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) updates took the shine off the earnings season and a fresh batch of results started to roll in.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down more than 1.5% in midday trading, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down a more modest 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was an outlier, up 0.7% on the back of banks and a surge from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which reported strong earnings Thursday. The index was aiming for its ninth straight day of gains.

After-hours earnings Wednesday from Netflix and Tesla — the first to report among the tech giants that have driven a recent stock rally — failed to excite investors. Shares of Netflix dropped after its revenue missed, while CEO Elon Musk's hint that Tesla plans more price cuts helped drive its stock lower.

That appeared to dampen hopes that techs could give a boost to the second quarter earnings season, which got off to a good start with upbeat reports from Wall Street heavyweights.

The results kept on coming Thursday. Johnson & Johnson shares rose after it beat on earnings, while American Airlines lifted its annual profit forecast.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance