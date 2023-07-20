Nasdaq futures fall as Tesla, Netflix cast a pall: Stock market news today

Nasdaq futures fell on Thursday after Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) updates took the shine off the earnings season, as a fresh batch of results started to roll in.

Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 futures were down about 0.6%, or about 100 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped about 0.1%. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.2%, setting the major stock gauges were setting up for a mixed open.

After-hours earnings from Netflix and Tesla — the first to report among the tech giants that have driven a recent stock rally — failed to excite investors. Shares in Netflix dropped after its revenue missed, while CEO Elon Musk's hint that Tesla plans more price cuts helped drive its stock lower.

That appeared to dampen hopes techs could give a boost to the second-quarter earnings season, which got off to a good start with upbeat reports from Wall Street heavyweights.

But the results keep on coming Thursday, which could shift the mood. Johnson & Johnson shares rose after it beat on earnings, while American Airlines lifted its annual profit forecast.

