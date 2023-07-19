Nasdaq Halts Plan to Launch Crypto-Custodian Business in US

(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. became the latest mainstream financial firm to take a step back from digital assets, aborting its launch of a custodian business in the US due to the shifting business and regulatory environment.

The exchange operator is also halting its efforts to pursue a license related to the business but will continue to build out its technology to handle crypto for clients.

“We remain committed to supporting the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem in a variety of ways,” including partnerships with potential ETF issuers, Adena Friedman, Nasdaq’s chief executive officer, said on the second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Nasdaq pulled back amid a widening crackdown by regulators that aims to isolate crypto’s risks from the US financial system. Banks have been warned about their exposure to crypto businesses, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a series of lawsuits against some of the industry’s biggest firms, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc.

Among the concerns are risks that could topple a federally insured bank, as well as the failure of some crypto platforms to separate different parts of their businesses, such as custody, market-making and trading, which could result in conflicts of interests.

“As we looked at the opportunity set of being a custodian — nothing else — just that one segment of the business, the fundamental business opportunity changed over the last several months,” Friedman said. She added it’s “possible” that Nasdaq will enter the business in the future, but right now is “not the right time.”

Last September, Nasdaq announced plans to offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ether for institutional investors and has applied to get approval from the New York Department of Financial Services. A representative from the agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq’s previous move toward entering that business was seen as a sign that Wall Street institutions were deepening engagement with digital assets. It had planned to launch the service by the end of the second quarter. Most recently, Nasdaq partnered with BlackRock Inc. to apply for an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in Bitcoin.

Bank of New York Mellon, which has launched a crypto custody services, said that the product has “never been the main focus for us in our digital assets journey,” CEO Robin Vince said on a media call Tuesday.

Nasdaq said its decision to halt the US custody business will have a “modest financial impact” by contributing to a decrease in its full-year expense growth guidance.

Nasdaq has been focused on diversifying its revenue sources beyond the exchange business where shares in public companies trade. It’s made investments in software, data and other offerings. The company also provides software for those in the crypto industry, including surveillance and trading tools.

