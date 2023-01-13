U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Nasdaq Halts Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Nasdaq, Inc.
·1 min read
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nasdaq, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RACY, RACYU and RACYW) was changed to “additional information requested” from the company. Trading in the company’s securities had been halted on January 11, 2023 at 17:14:36 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at last sale prices of $12.28 (Nasdaq: RACY), $12.99 (Nasdaq: RACYU), $0.0471 (Nasdaq: RACYW).

Trading will remain halted until Relativity Acquisition Corp.has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss
sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

NDAQO



