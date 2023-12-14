Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,723.25
    +15.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,186.00
    +75.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,650.00
    +86.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.40
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.04
    +0.57 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.30
    +48.00 (+2.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +1.18 (+5.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0896
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    -0.1730 (-4.11%)
     

  • Vix

    12.19
    +0.12 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3490
    -0.1100 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,781.27
    +1,622.08 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.58
    +33.63 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.44
    +5.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,762.72
    -163.63 (-0.50%)
     

Nasdaq Hit by Error Affecting Thousands of Trades, Nixing Some

1
Katherine Doherty
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. was hit by a system error Wednesday that impacted thousands of stock orders, leading some to be canceled, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The exchange operator told market participants it’s investigating an order-entry issue that caused inaccuracies and delays, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Nasdaq’s electronic communication channel, which processes so-called financial information exchange or “FIX” messages, was affected, the people said.

The incident, starting around 2:30 p.m. New York time, involving “certain FIX/RASH order entry ports,” Nasdaq said in an emailed statement that didn’t elaborate on the cause.

“We are working to reach a prompt resolution to deliver the correct execution reports,” it said. The impacted entry ports will be closed for the rest of the day. The “closing cross was completed and all other markets are operating normally,” it added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement