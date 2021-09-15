U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2021 financial results announcement.

WHO:

Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team

WHAT:

Review Nasdaq’s Third Quarter 2021 financial results

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 3438538.

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2021 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


