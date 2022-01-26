U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7680
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,781.86
    -140.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -119.97 (-0.44%)
     

Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $325 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nasdaq, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NDAQ

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman Sachs”), to repurchase $325 million of the Company’s common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase program, under which $784 million remained available as of January 25, 2022.

“The accelerated share repurchase demonstrates the continued strength of our balance sheet, the extremely cash-generative nature of our business, and consistent execution of our capital plan, which includes our commitment to return capital to shareholders,” said Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq. “This action follows Nasdaq's return of $1.3 billion to investors in 2021, reflecting $943 million in share repurchases and $350 million in dividends.”

Under the ASR agreement, the Company will make an initial payment of $325 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 1,533,923 shares of the Company’s common stock on January 27, 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected completion date of the ASR and the number of shares of common stock that will be initially delivered to the Company under the ASR. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the Company’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
+1 646 964 8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1 212 401 8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Beats Analyst Estimates With Revenue Up 12% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc., operator of the technology-heavy stock exchange, posted record revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapFourth-quarter rev

  • Westminster-based Ball Corp. names new CEO

    John Hayes, the manufacturer's CEO since 2011, will step aside in April but remain board chairman, the company announced.

  • NorthPoint buys land for Rancho Cordova industrial park

    NorthPoint Development has taken a step toward another sizable Sacramento-area project, closing escrow on more than 187 acres of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.'s former base in Rancho Cordova.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Gives Mixed Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. But Intel stock fell in late trading.

  • DraftKings stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Teradyne stock plunges nearly 20% after earnings guidance misses

    Teradyne Inc.'s first-quarter financial guidance fell short of Wall Street projections, sending shares down nearly 20% in after-hours trading to $115.03.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Got Punished Today

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) might be the king of social media thanks to its all-powerful core assets Facebook and Instagram, but the company's stock wasn't treated like royalty on Wednesday. More than one prognosticator has become notably cooler on Meta Platforms' stock of late. On Wednesday, Guggenheim's Michael Morris took a pair of scissors to his target on the social media giant, trimming it to $365 from the previous $395.