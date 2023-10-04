Nasdaq jumps, stocks recover as bond sell-off takes a break: Stock market news today
Wall Street stocks recovered Wednesday from steep losses in the previous session as an accelerating bond rout took a breather and investors braced for the fallout from the historic ouster of the US House Speaker.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned up 0.4%, or more than 125 points, after a brutal sell-off in stocks Tuesday that sent the benchmark into the red for the year. (It is now roughly flat.) The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led gains, rising more than 1.3% for its best day in about five weeks.
The indexes suffered deep losses Tuesday as US government bond yields climbed, with the 30-year Treasury yield (^TYX) reaching 5% for the first time since 2007. Yields have since tipped lower, pulling the 10-year yield (^TNX) back below 4.8%.
The recent sell-off in stocks is all about the "pain trade" in bonds, some strategists believe, as investors increasingly accept the era of low interest rates is coming to an end. That has driven a fundamental shift in how investors think about everything from stocks to currencies and the role bonds play in their portfolios.
Two more Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday joined colleagues in hammering home the message that rates are likely to stay high for a long time — a message that has spurred the surge in yields.
At the same time, higher-than-expected job openings boosted bets for another hike this year. On Wednesday, however, a report from ADP on private-sector hiring found the slowest level of job growth last month since 2021. The next key reading on the US labor market will be the monthly payrolls print on Friday, likely to be closely watched for yet another sign the Fed has even more to do.
The historic ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday ramped up the uncertainty in the market, given voting in a replacement likely means weeks of chaos and gridlock for other business. That heightens the odds of a US government shutdown that could disrupt the economy, with a deadline due in just weeks.
Stocks close higher as bond pressure eases
After a brutal selloff to start the week, stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors digested weaker-than-expected private payroll data for the month of September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.4%, or about 125 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) popped roughly 1.3%. Wednesday marked the Nasdaq's best trading day in five weeks, while the S&P 500 posted its best day in three weeks.
Meanwhile, after reaching 16-year highs on Tuesday, 10-year (^TNX) and 30-year Treasury yields (^TYX) retreated on Wednesday. The 10-year yield sat at 4.74% after rising above 4.8% on Tuesday.
The bond 'beatings' aren't over yet, Barclays says
Bonds have been the driver of market action as of late. So it wasn't surprising to many investors to see a rally in equities on Wednesday as Treasury yields backed off their highest levels since 2007.
But don't expect that to be the signal of a turning tide for the bond "beatings."
"We do not see a clear catalyst to stem the bleeding," Barclays head of rates and securities products Ajay Rajadhyaksha wrote in a research note on Wednesday. "Data are unlikely to weaken quickly or enough to help bonds, which suggests that risk assets have to keep falling for longer rates eventually to find a bid."
Rajadhyaksha added there is no "magic level" that will automatically draw investors back to bonds and stop the selloff. But the best case for bond yields to stop rising is likely more pain the equity markets. If risk assets keep falling, Rajadhyaksha then a bond market rally could ensue.
"We believe that the eventual path to bonds' stabilizing lies through a further re-pricing lower of risk assets," Rajadhyaksha wrote. "Absent that, there is no sustained bond stabilization and, given how risk assets are finally responding to bonds, no stabilization in risk assets, either. We believe stocks have substantial room to re-price lower before bonds stabilize."
Mortgage applications hit lowest level in nearly 30 years
The weekly Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29 showed applications fell 6% last week, hitting the lowest levels since 1995.
Yahoo Finance's Gabriella Cruz-Martinez reports:
The decline in applications came as the average rate on the typical 30-year loan climbed to 7.53% from 7.41% the week prior, hitting its highest level since December 2000.
The drop in applications, which was expected, reflects the uptick in borrowing costs that have forced potential buyers to the sidelines—or in search of alternatives to lessen the financial blow. For instance, adjustable-rate mortgages, which carry a lower rate than conventional loans,have been gaining more traction as 30-year rates remain firmly above 7%.
“The purchase market slowed to the lowest level of activity since 1995, as the rapid rise in rates pushed an increasing number of potential homebuyers out of the market,” Joel Kan, MBA’s chief economist said in a statement. “ARM loan applications picked up over the week and the ARM share increased to 8%, as some borrowers searched for ways to lower their payments.”
Overall, purchase demand was 22% lower than the same week one year ago, hitting its lowest point since 1996. “Mortgage applications ground to a halt,” Kan said.
There were some signs of life however. The share of applications for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans increased to 14.5% from 14.1% the week prior. Last week, mortgages backed by FHA offered rates averaging 7.29%, slightly lower than conforming loans.
FHA are often a good option for entry-level buyers, seeking competitive rates or a lower down payment requirement to qualify.
But the share of all loan applications backed by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) slumped to 10.1% from 10.9% the week prior; the share of USDA loans remained unchanged at 0.5%.
Stocks trending Wednesday afternoon
Lithium Americas (LAC) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Wednesday as shares surged nearly 20% after plunging on Tuesday. The company announced late Tuesday it had completed a reorganization that splits Lithium Americas and Lithium Argentina into two separate companies.
Tesla (TSLA) Tesla stock rallied on Wednesday, rising more than 4%. The company has had a mixed bag of news recently as it missed third quarter sales estimates on Monday but announced the launch of its cheapest SUV on Tuesday.
Crude oil (CL=F) cracked the trending tickers page as the commodity fell off its 2023 highs. Around 2 p.m. ET, Crude Oil had fallen about 5% on the day to $84 per barrel.
Novavax (NVAX) stock fell about 8% after initially spiking Tuesday on news it expects COVID-19 boosters to be available next week.
McCarthy ouster raises chances of government shutdown, Goldman says
The ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could have ramifications for the stock market.
McCarthy's recent moves helped the government reach a short-term deal that delayed a government shutdown and avoided any potential fallout in stocks. Without him, the path to a deal before the new shutdown deadline in November isn't so clear.
"A leadership vacuum in the House raises the odds of a government shutdown when the current funding extension expires," Goldman Sachs' team of economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a research note on. Tuesday. "We continue to view a shutdown in Q4 as the base case, likely when funding expires Nov. 17."
Far-right Republicans, who disagreed with concessions McCarthy made to avoid the shutdown before the Oct. 1 deadline, led the revolt. This will make it harder for whoever takes over as speaker to negotiate a deal with the Democrats, per Goldman.
"The next speaker is likely to be under even more pressure to avoid passing another temporary extension—or additional funding for Ukraine—than former Speaker McCarthy had been," Goldman's economics team wrote.
Stocks higher Wednesday afternoon
Stocks are recovering on Wednesday as investors digested weaker-than-expected private payroll data for the month of September and bond yields fell off 16-year highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.3%, or nearly 100 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) popped nearly 1.0%.
Meanwhile, after reaching 16-year highs on Tuesday, 10-year (^TNX) and 30-year Treasury yields (^TYX) retreated on Wednesday. The 10-year yield sat at 4.74% after rising above 4.8% on Tuesday.
Bonds are the story of the stock market right now
If you want to know what's happening with stocks over the past two weeks, you haven't had to look much beyond the yield on the 10-year Treasury, Baird strategist Michael Antonelli told Yahoo Finance (seen in graph below).
Yields on both 10-year and 30-year Treasuries have surged, with the 10-year yield increasing roughly 50 basis points in the two weeks since the Fed meeting.
And the speed of this move has appeared to change investor expectations around the role that fixed income plays in portfolios.
"What the market hates is when things move rapidly," Antonelli said. "It's not necessarily the level of rates but how fast this is happening, and that has got markets worried."
Private payroll data shows signs of cooling labor market
Softer-than-expected economic data was a welcome sign for investors on Wednesday as stocks popped after new data from ADP showed there were fewer private payroll additions in September than initially expected.
The ADP National Employment Report report showed 89,000 private payroll jobs were added to the US economy in September. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected job additions of 150,000 for the month.
Importantly wage data showed other signs of softening in the labor market as workers being rewarded less for job hopping.
Median year-over-year pay increases for job switchers fell to 9% in September, the slowest rate of growth since June 2021. Meanwhile, the median year-over-year pay increase for people who stayed at their jobs hit a two-year low of 5%. The difference between wage growth gained by leaving a job versus staying hasn't been this small since October 2020.
"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a press release. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."
Stocks pop at open as yields retreat
Stocks were higher and bond yields fell just after the opening bell on Wall Street as investors digested weaker-than-expected private payroll data for the month of September.
After a sell-off on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.1% at the market open on Wednesday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) popped roughly 0.4%.
Meanwhile, after reaching 16-year highs on Tuesday, 10-year (^TNX) and 30-year Treasury yields (^TYX) retreated on Wednesday. The 10-year yield sat at 4.75% after rising above 4.8% on Tuesday.
Intel, Apple, and Palantir: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday:
Intel (INTC): Shares in Intel rose 2%. Intel plans to spin off its programmable chip division, which it purchased in 2015 for $17 billion.
Apple (AAPL): Apple shares fell almost 1% in premarket on Wednesday. The tech giant’s stock was downgraded by KeyBanc.
Palantir (PLTR): Shares in the data analysis firm rose 3%. It closed its UK health data contract on Wednesday.
Novartis (NOVN.SW): Novartis shares fell 4%. Sandoz, which was spun-off by Novartis, made its market debut on Wednesday with a lower-than-expected valuation of $11.2 billion.
