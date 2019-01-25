Nasdaq Just Gave its Biggest Nod to Cryptocurrency Yet

By CCN.com: Leading a $20 million Series B round of funding in capital market blockchain technology company Symbiont could arguably be Nasdaq’s biggest crypto play to date.

It comes right after Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman gave further clues to Nasdaq’s commitment to cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption this week. It could also mean Nasdaq will create a platform to issue and trade tokenized securities.

$20 Million Investment and Commercial Integration

Nasdaq Ventures has a led the round of funding to 2015 blockchain startup Symbiont and is joined by Citi Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Raptor Group.

Symbiont describes Nasdaq as an “anchor partner” which will benefit from developing applications on its “Assembly” enterprise blockchain and smart contract platform. According to the recent release:

Read the full story on CCN.com

.