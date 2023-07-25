Nasdaq leads gains with Microsoft, Alphabet results on deck: Stock market news today
Stocks climbed higher in midday trading on Tuesday, with tech shares on the rise as investors prepared for Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) earnings later and for the Federal Reserve policy meeting to start.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the afternoon gains, up about 0.6% as the rush of second-quarter results resumed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed roughly 0.2%, on track for its 12th straight day of gains, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 0.3%.
Updates from Microsoft and Google due after the close should set the tone for Big Tech earnings that follow in the coming weeks. Updates on artificial intelligence will be keenly watched, given the buzz around AI propelled a soaring tech stock rally in the first half.
Also on minds is the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which starts Tuesday. The focus is on any hints that the central bank plans to ease up on raising interest rates after its July decision, almost universally believed to bring in a hike on Wednesday.
At the same time, investors are absorbing the signals from China's Politburo, which flagged it will act to boost the economy's "torturous" post-pandemic recovery. Oil, metals, and Hong Kong tech stocks were among the assets getting some boost from hopes for a lift to global demand.
Stocks move higher, Dow aims for 12th straight day of gains
Stocks moved higher in midday trading on Tuesday as investors await key earnings from big tech giants, including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Snap (SNAP) after the bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed 0.2% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) moved roughly 0.3% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the day's gains, up about 0.6%.
Spotify says price hikes won't hurt growth
Spotify (SPOT) said recently announced price hikes will not hurt subscriber growth — a stark concern for investors after the audio giant saw shares close at their lowest level since mid-December on Monday following news of the increases.
On Monday, the music streamer confirmed price increases will hit subscription plans in the US and a number of other territories, including the UK, Spain, France, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Peru.
"Our data would suggest that historical price increases have had minimal impact on [subscriber] growth," Spotify CFO Paul Vogel said on the company's second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. "But given the breadth of this change and the significant outperformance in the first half of the year, there is some conservatism baked into our outlook for Q3."
The company estimates that monthly active users will grow to 572 million in the third quarter, significantly above consensus calls for 548 million, with premium subscribers anticipated to reach 224 million.
"We do expect our net adds through Q3 of this year to be higher than the same point last year, roughly 30% better," Vogel added. He said price increases will have a minimal impact on the third quarter, but that investors will see "the full benefit" of the price increase in Q4, including a bigger acceleration in average revenue per user, as well as revenue growth.
Spotify reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter even though subscribers surged. Shares sank on the heels of the results, down more than 12% on Tuesday.
GM slips despite strong earnings
General Motors (GM) stock slipped on Tuesday, down more than 3%, despite the auto maker reporting strong second-quarter earnings and profit guidance.
The share slump comes amid a crucial period for EV makers, coupled with a looming strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The current UAW contract is set to expire on September 14 and labor negotiations are already off to a contentious start.
As Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
For the quarter, GM reported top-line revenue of $44.7 billion, beating street estimates of $42.82 billion. GM's Q2 revenue rose 25% jump from a year ago and 11.8% sequentially. GM's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.91, versus the $1.65 the street was expecting.
Of note, GM hiked its profit guidance for the second time this year, with the company now seeing full-year adjusted EBIT of $12 billion to $14 billion compared to prior guidance of $11 billion to $13 billion. GM also sees full-year adjusted EPS in a range of $7.15 to $8.15, up from prior projections of $6.35 to $7.35.
GM CEO Mary Barra, who touted customer demand, said in her quarterly letter to shareholders the company's updated guidance assumes that the automaker "successfully negotiate[s] new labor agreements without a work stoppage."
When pressed for details on what effect a work stoppage would financially entail, GM CFO Paul Jacobson said he wouldn't get into "any speculation on the impact of a work stoppage."
Consumer confidence ticks higher in July
Americans continue to be bullish on the state of the economy.
The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index ticked higher this month, climbing to 117.0 — the highest reading in two years and up from the revised 110.1 in June and 102.5 in May. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected the index to gain to 112.0.
"Headline confidence appears to have broken out of the sideways trend that prevailed for much of the last year," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. "Greater confidence was evident across all age groups, and among both consumers earning incomes less than $50,000 and those making more than $100,000."
"Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability," she added.
Separately, the board’s survey found consumers' 12-month expectations of a US recession ticked up in July, but remained below the recent peak earlier in the year.
According to the survey, 70.6% of consumers say a recession is "somewhat" or "very likely," up from 69.9% in June.
Stocks open mixed as investors await key earnings, economic data
Stocks opened mixed to kick off Tuesday's trading day ahead of a very busy week of earnings and economic data for investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which notched its 11th straight day of gains on Monday, opened mostly flat but in the red, down about 0.06%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was also flat to start the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was solidly in the green at the start of the session, up more than 0.3%.
Stock futures edge higher with tech earnings, Fed in focus
The major stock gauges nudged up in muted trading on Tuesday, as investors prepared for Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) to kick off a stream of Big Tech results and for the Federal Reserve meeting.
Nasdaq 100 futures led the way with a rise of 0.27%. But S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were less changed, with gains of 0.1% and 0.04% respectively.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance