U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,844.94
    -50.81 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,821.99
    -380.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,693.62
    -116.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.85
    -22.76 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.91
    -2.20 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.0630 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6420
    -1.0980 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,985.76
    -473.93 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.29
    -13.18 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.57
    -117.60 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Nasdaq, Inc.
·3 min read
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nasdaq, Inc.

Company received key recognitions by several third-party validators throughout 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has been named for the seventh consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking benchmarks. Nasdaq maintains its industry leadership as one of just eight diversified financial services companies selected for inclusion in the 2022 North America Index.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks on the market. The indices are float-adjusted market capitalization indices that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria.

“Nasdaq is proud to be recognized by DJSI for our ongoing commitment to advancing ESG excellence and leading the shift toward a more sustainable tomorrow,” said Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq. “Guided by our mission to drive economic progress for all, we strive to extend our impact beyond our operations by committing to impactful corporate sustainability goals and continued governance transparency.”

Nasdaq’s 2022 DJSI scorecard received notable improvement from the prior year period in the following categories: Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, Climate Strategy, Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, Human Capital Development, and Talent Attraction & Retention.

Nasdaq’s climate strategy seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and corresponding emissions and diversify its energy usage with a focus on prioritizing renewable energy sources. Nasdaq has increased its renewable energy use across operations to 100%, up from 82% in 2020. Earlier this year, the company’s net-zero emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Additional 2022 ESG Awards, Rankings, and Recognitions

Over the past year, Nasdaq has received additional recognitions from:

  • Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, for commitment to advancing equality and transparency in gender-data reporting,

  • CDP’s “A List” for climate disclosures and actions, and

  • The Human Right’s Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+-inclusive company practices and policies.

Nasdaq’s ESG scores improved across multiple rating agencies this year, including three significant sustainability rating upgrades:

  • An “AA” rating from MSCI, up from “BBB,” to join MSCI’s “Leaders” category.

  • “Gold Medal” status from EcoVadis, up from “Silver Medal” status, a recognition reserved for the top 5% of all rated companies.

  • A score of 59 in the 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an increase of 18% from the prior rating, placing Nasdaq in the 95th percentile.

For further information on Nasdaq’s ESG and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/esg.

About Nasdaq: 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq’s ESG, climate and sustainability policies, programs, or initiatives. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad
(929) 966-8894
nick.eghtessad@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • Meta stock lifted by rare upgrade from JPMorgan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a JPMorgan analyst’s Overweight rating on Meta stock.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Is Amazon a No-Brainer Stock to Own in 2023?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is limping into 2023, and it's probably eager to turn the page on a new chapter. It's lost nearly $8 billion in its e-commerce-focused businesses through the first three quarters of 2022, and it announced the first major layoffs in the company's history, including 10,000 from its corporate workforce. Among the divisions especially targeted is Alexa, because Amazon is reportedly losing $10 billion a year on this voice-activated technology.

  • 4 Promising Chinese Stocks to Buy for 2023

    We have picked China stocks Pinduoduo (PDD), China Automotive Systems (CAAS), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) that hold promise for investors in 2023.

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.

  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) dips 21% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • Stock market: Volatility expected as $4 trillion in options set to expire

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to discuss how the stock market is performing amid volatility.

  • As Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVPH) market cap increased US$11m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

    Last week, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12...

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • 5 reasons why Meta stock just caught a rare upgrade

    A rare upgrade on Meta after a rough year.

  • Adobe beats on earnings, but analyst warns of risk to guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Adobe following fourth-quarter earnings.