U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.47
    +26.62 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,745.13
    +19.66 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,994.17
    +223.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.84
    +21.33 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.72
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1210
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0140 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3447
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3140
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,804.66
    -179.23 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.71
    +27.53 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.40
    +14.33 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Nasdaq Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” for the Fourth Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nasdaq, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NDAQ

Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

HRC Recognizes Nasdaq in 2022 Corporate Equality Index

For the fourth consecutive year, Nasdaq was recognized as a &quot;Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality&quot; by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
For the fourth consecutive year, Nasdaq was recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
For the fourth consecutive year, Nasdaq was recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), receiving a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year in recognition of its inclusive workplace. The CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

The 2022 CEI noted Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+-inclusive policies and practices for the company’s employees including its non-discrimination workplace protections, same-sex and transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and the resources offered by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq), Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+ employee network. In addition, the CEI also highlighted Nasdaq’s on-going support of and engagement with the LGBTQ+ community, noting the company’s Pride Month programming, which includes its annual LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference.

“Nasdaq is proud to be recognized by the HRC for our continued efforts to sustain an inclusive workplace for our LGBTQ+ colleagues,” said Rich Taylor, Senior Vice President, People Experience & Diversity at Nasdaq. “I have a deep appreciation for the contributions our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies have made to drive Nasdaq forward, both as a leading technology company serving the financial system, and as a workplace community where everyone can succeed.”

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Nasdaq for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
+1 (646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1388ca98-07f1-437b-a4c6-0f5a0a242902

-NDAQF-


Recommended Stories

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • 4 Red Flags for Pinterest's Future

    Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) stock hit an all-time high of $89.90 last February during the Reddit-fueled rally in meme and growth stocks. Investors might be tempted to buy Pinterest after that massive decline, but they should pay close attention to four red flags which recently appeared. First and foremost, Pinterest has endured a series of price target reductions and downgrades over the past two months.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Dave Will Have to Prove That It's Not Just Another Neo-Bank

    As mobile-first personal finance apps become more mainstream, Dave will need more than a David-versus-Goliath story to beat competitors.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • It’s Another Big Week for Big Tech. What to Expect From Google, Meta, and Amazon.

    Microsoft and Apple earnings gave a lift to stocks last week. Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and other tech heavyweights report results in the days ahead.

  • Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings Preview: Watch for Progress in Mobile Gaming

    Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) mobile gaming efforts have been getting the attention of investors because of their potential for faster growth and more significant profit potential. As economies reopen, investors are worried mobile gaming growth could slow for Penn National. Investors and analysts will be keen to see what updates the company provides on its efforts to expand its mobile gaming reach.