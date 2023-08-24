Nasdaq rises as Nvidia sparks tech rally: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as another blowout quarterly earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) led tech stocks higher.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 0.5% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) slipped just below the flat line.
Investors will also spend Thursday awaiting Friday morning's highly-anticipated speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell in Jackson Hole.
On Wednesday stocks, finished in the green across the board ahead of Nvidia's earnings, and the tech giant did not disappoint.
The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, a 101% jump from last year, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.70 per share, up 429% from last year. Shares rose as much as 8% in pre-market trade on the news.
Nvidia pops after another earnings beat
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were up more than 3% after the company's second quarter earnings smashed expectations.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, a 101% jump from last year, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.70 per share, up 429% from last year. Analysts had expected revenue to come in at $11.04 billion with earnings per share totaled $2.07, according to data from Bloomberg.
Nvidia also issued current quarter revenue guidance of $16 billion, plus or minus 2%, far outpacing Wall Street's already lofty expectations for $12.5 billion in revenue.
Nvidia's report had been seen as a key test for the ongoing AI hype cycle, which has pushed companies of all stripes to dive into the technology in hopes of cashing in on the mania. But none has seen the actual fortunes of their business change to extent already being enjoyed by Nvidia.
"A new computing era has begun," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.
"Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI."
By segment, Nvidia reported data center revenue of $10.3 billion and gaming revenues of $2.5 billion, topping forecasts for $8 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively. The company also announced a new $25 billion share repurchase plan and said it intends to buy back stock during its current fiscal year.
Nasdaq leads gains at the open
Nvidia's (NVDA) blowout second quarter earnings report led the way at the open as the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the three major indexes.
- J
Dollar Tree, Nvidia, Boeing: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Dollar Tree (DLTR): The discount retailer saw shares fall 4% pre-market on Thursday after it forecast annual profit largely below estimates owing to higher costs and a shift in spending towards lower-margin consumables.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Shares of the tech giant rose as much as 8% on the back of strong demand for new AI chips.
Boeing Company (BA): Shares fell 2% after the U.S. planemaker warned of delays in near-term deliveries of 737 MAX jets due to a fresh quality issue.
Nasdaq futures higher after Nvidia does it again
For the second quarter in a row, Nvidia confirmed the view of many investors that AI truly is the next game changer for the tech industry.
And bolstered the market along with it.
Nivida stock was up as much as 8% pre-market after another blowout quarter with guidance rising significantly on current-quarter demand for its chips with AI driving the train. Nasdaq futures were up about 0.9% in response.
Dow futures, however, were off about 0.2% early Thursday while S&P 500 were up a bit less than 0.9%.
We'll see if the Nvidia pop holds through the trading day during what's been a choppy August for stocks.
