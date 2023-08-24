Nasdaq rises as Nvidia sparks tech rally: Stock market news today

Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as another blowout quarterly earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) led tech stocks higher.

The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 0.5% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) slipped just below the flat line.

Investors will also spend Thursday awaiting Friday morning's highly-anticipated speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell in Jackson Hole.

On Wednesday stocks, finished in the green across the board ahead of Nvidia's earnings, and the tech giant did not disappoint.

The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, a 101% jump from last year, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.70 per share, up 429% from last year. Shares rose as much as 8% in pre-market trade on the news.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance