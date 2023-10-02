Nasdaq rises, Dow falls in seesaw start to Q4: Stock market news today

Stocks finished mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq leading the way to start a new quarter of trading after US lawmakers averted a government shutdown and as closely watched auto deliveries data rolled in.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) turned just above the flatline at the close, and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up roughly 0.7% as Goldman Sachs strategists said valuations in the sector were historically cheap.

In a surprise turnabout, Congress on Saturday sealed a last-second deal to sidestep a shutdown that had seemed all but inevitable. That brought some relief to investors concerned by the threat of significant harm to the economy and stock market. But as the agreement brought just a temporary extension to the budgetary wrangling, the relief could be just as short-lived.

The major gauges still face other headwinds that helped drag stocks to sharp losses for the quarter and month on Friday, with the Federal Reserve's message that rates will stay higher for longer ringing in investors' ears. Oil prices and Treasury yields (^TNX) are still rising and piling on pressure. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to sit just below 4.7% on Monday, hovering around more-than-15-year highs.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

On Monday, the ISM Manufacturing Index for September came in at 49. That was above analyst expectations, but readings below 50 suggest a contraction.

Also still hanging over markets is the United Auto Workers strike, which was extended to more Ford and GM plants on Friday. A deal between the UAW and Mack Trucks in their dispute on Sunday could provide reason for optimism.

Auto companies report deliveries for the third quarter this week, which should help the market gauge the impact of the strike action. Shares in Tesla (TSLA) reversed an early decline after the EV maker undershot analysts' estimates for deliveries, while rival Rivian's (RIVN) stock was also in focus as its figures beat expectations.

Elsewhere, the World Bank slashed its outlook for China's growth in 2024, even as it kept its forecast for 2023 unchanged, sparking worries about demand in the world's second-biggest economy.

Meanwhile, investors are counting down to the week's data highlight, the September US jobs report on Friday.

