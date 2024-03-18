Nasdaq Exchange Says Investigating Issues With Connectivity

(Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market said it was investigating issues with connectivity, without providing details on whether trading was impacted.

“Nasdaq continues to investigate matching engine issues which are affecting connectivity to the exchange,” according to a statement on the exchange website. “Additionally, orders sent using RASH FIX engine will not being acknowledged at this time. Further updates to follow.” Electronic exchanges use a matching engine to facilitate price discovery and match buy and sell orders, according to a description on the website.

NYSE Arca Equities separately declared self-help and has suspended routing to Nasdaq.

A Nasdaq Inc. spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular US business hours.

No trades have printed on Nasdaq Global Market for more than 90 minutes, according to trading data on Bloomberg. Tickers of shares including Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. were still printing trades via other platforms, including NYSE Arca Exchange. Trading in Nasdaq 100 futures and options is operated by the CME Group, with Nasdaq 100 contracts up 0.6% at 5:40 a.m. in New York.

Harry Heneage, a sales trader at Kepler Cheuvreux’s KCx in London, said that clients had mentioned issues trading pre-market in the US.

In December, Nasdaq faced a system error that impacted thousands of stock orders, leading some to be canceled and incorrect clearing information to be submitted. People with knowledge of the matter said at the time that the exchange operator was investigating an order-entry issue that caused inaccuracies and delays. Nasdaq’s electronic communication channel, which processes so-called financial information exchange or “FIX” messages, was affected.

