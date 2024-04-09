Nasdaq short interest up 1.2% in late March

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.2% in the second half of March, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of March 28, short interest rose to about 13.183 billion shares, compared with 13.022 billion shares as of March 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

