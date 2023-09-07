Nasdaq sinks as Apple losses deepen, Fed's next move in focus: Stock market news today
The Nasdaq tumbled in mid-morning trading on Thursday, dragged down by Apple. Shares of the tech giant continued to fall after reports that China has forbidden government officials from using its iPhone and it plans to extend the ban to state companies. The move is a headwind for Apple in its biggest overseas market, which is also its global production base.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hugged the flatline, with the other major stock gauges under pressure after all three closed in the red on Wednesday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped around 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) plummeted roughly 1% as Apple (AAPL) sank nearly 4%.
Unemployment claims fell to their lowest levels since February last week, another sign the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer. The surprise reading followed Wednesday's data showing US services activity at a six-month high in August, seen as a sign of resilience among consumers and in the broader economy amid higher borrowing costs.
Meanwhile, gains in Treasury yields (^TNX) have also weighed on tech stocks.
The run-up in oil prices (CL=F) that cast doubt on the Fed's push to cool inflation took a step back on Thursday after China trade figures failed to ease worries about sluggishness in the world's second-biggest economy. Questions are swirling about whether the slowdown in China could be a "top risk" to the US economy.
Those reports are feeding into the debate as to whether the Fed will be persuaded it needs to stick with high rates at its September meeting in a couple of weeks.
Apple losses deepen
Apple (AAPL) shares continued to fall in mid-morning trading on Thursday, down more than 3%, after the stock saw its biggest single-day drop in a month on Wednesday.
The declines come after a Wall Street Journal report said China is banning government officials' use of iPhones for work. China accounted for about a fifth of Apple's total revenue last year with the tech giant manufacturing the majority of its hardware in the country, as well. The report comes one week before Apple is expected to release its next iPhone.
Why stocks could surge in the back half of 2023
Stocks have slumped to kick off September — but one Wall Street bull thinks there's still more room to run.
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski believes the S&P could gain another 13% this year.
"Yes, there is still a fair amount of uncertainty to be resolved in the coming months that will likely lead to shorter periods of heightened volatility, but we continue to believe that higher US stock prices through year-end is the path of least resistance with our bull case scenario (5,050) becoming increasingly more likely," Belski wrote on Tuesday night.
The analyst said stocks have historically produced gains 71.4% of the time in the six months following a 20% run-up like the S&P 500 saw to start 2023, meaning September seasonality may not be at play.
He isn't the only one who has voiced the sentiment. Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick told Yahoo Finance that when stocks are up more than 10% year-to-date, September seasonality usually isn't as bad. Fundstrat head of research Tom Lee recently called for a gain in the benchmark average this September.
"We believe consensus caution of September will prove to be unwarranted," Lee wrote in a note on Friday. "In fact, we believe September probabilities favor a gain of 2% to 3%, supported by a downward shift in consensus views around inflation and inflation risks."
Apple, GameStop, ChargePoint: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Shares in tech giant fell 2% premarket after it was revealed that China had banned government officials from using iPhones. Apple stock lost more than 3.5% on Wednesday.
GameStop (GME): GameStop shares were up 3% Thursday after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and posting a smaller-than-expected loss, buoyed by strong demand for video games, collectibles, and consoles.
ChargePoint (CHPT): Shares in the EV charging company plummeted 10% after it reported disappointing earnings.
C3.ai (AI): Despite posting better-than-expected results, the AI group's shares fell more than 11% as the company warned it plans to keep investing in generative AI and does not expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter.
Stock futures point to lower open
The Dow bucked the trend before the bell on Thursday, trading in the green as the other major stock gauges lost ground.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded around the flatline, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.32%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.67%.
