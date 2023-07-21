Nasdaq slips, Dow ekes out 10th day of gains: Stock market news today
Stocks finished near where they started Friday, as the Dow eked out a 10th day of gains and tech stocks rebounded somewhat as investors assessed the second-quarter earnings season so far.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up slightly above the flatline — just over three points higher, or about 0.01% — after the blue-chip index bucked its peers with a Johnson & Johnson-led win on Thursday. Coming off losing sessions, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) also inched up, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.2%.
This week's corporate results have soothed concerns about the resilience of the US consumer and about the health of the financial system in the wake of this spring's banking crisis.
Now the market is starting to look ahead to Big Tech results from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) next week, after uninspiring second-quarter updates from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) dragged the Nasdaq to a sharp drop on Thursday.
Also in focus next is the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week, centered on the chances of the US economy avoiding a severe slowdown. A stream of encouraging data has shown it's robust in the face of the central bank's rate-hike campaign.
- H
Dow scores 10th straight win ahead of Big Tech earnings
Two major indexes ended the day in positive territory, just barely, capping off a week of victories for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which notched its 10th consecutive day of gains.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up 0.03%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) eked out a 0.01% gain, or about 3 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) inched downward 0.2%.
Stocks closed mostly flat ahead of tech earnings next week, where investors will gauge how major tech platforms are integrating AI tools into their business lines. Market watchers are also keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to announce an interest rate hike next week. While Wall Street anticipates that the Fed will set another increase after a pause last month, many observers believe recent favorable inflation data might spell the beginning of the end of the Fed's tightening policy.
- H
Microsoft-Activision deal inches closer
In a major win for Microsoft, the Federal Trade Commission has paused its in-house legal challenge to stop the tech giant from acquiring Activision Blizzard.
The FTC's reversal cleared another obstacle to Microsoft's $69 billion agreement to acquire the “Call of Duty” franchise developer, leaving one final hurdle in the UK, Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports. The two companies recently set a new Oct. 18 deadline to close the deal, giving them more time to satisfy regulators.
“The recent decision in the US and approvals in 40 countries all validate that the deal is good for competition, players, and the future of gaming,” a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said Wednesday in an email to Yahoo Finance.
“We’re confident in our next steps and that our deal will quickly close.”
Now that the FTC has withdrawn the administrative case, Microsoft and Activision have no legal barrier in the US to close their deal. The FTC's legal pause could open the door for the agency to ask Microsoft for additional concessions in exchange for an agreement not to sue in federal court. An appellate court previously dealt the FTC a defeat after denying the agency's request to pause the merger.
Read more here.
What happens after the Dow gains 10 straight days?
The Dow is eyeing its tenth straight day of wins -- a feat accomplished only 15 times prior going back over a century to 1920.
Short-term results aren't stellar, as price rose one week later only 60% of the time, with an average win of about 0.5%. This makes intuitive sense, as the market can get quite overbought after racing higher ten days in a row. That's what traders affectionately call a "healthy pullback."
Longer term, the stats improve. Six months out, the Dow is up 80% of the time, with an average gain of 2.5%.
One year out, we see a two-thirds win rate with an average gain of 1.3% and a median gain of 4.7%. The disparity between the average and the median is due to some big outlier losers. For example, the July 1929 signal was only a few months prior to the top that preceded the Great Depression.
- H
All eyes on Fed Chief Jerome Powell next week
Markets are betting a Fed rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting is all but certain. As of Friday, the probability of a 0.25% increase stood at nearly 99%, according to CME FedWatch Tool. The expected increase comes after the Fed hit pause on the hikes in June but signaled that two additional rate hikes were likely this year.
Prior to last month's pause, the Fed had raised rates at 10 straight policy meetings through May. Fed Chair Jerome Powell previously cautioned that last month's decision to not raise rates would give the economy more time to adapt to prior hikes.
In a preview on the upcoming meeting of Fed officials, JPMorgan said it expects a 0.25% increase, and noted that the previous meeting revealed projections indicating at least two more hikes for 2023. And while June inflation data showed a cooling effect, "it will probably take a few more favorable outturns to influence the FOMC’s thinking," the preview note said. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"In the post-meeting press conference, we look for Powell to indicate that the June dots are still informative, but that no decisions about the future have been made and that policy will remain data dependent."
- H
Tech giants brace for earnings as investors ride AI hot streak
Some of the biggest and most influential tech companies in the world report earnings next week, setting the stage for a powerful run-up following a strong year to date for tech stocks. So far in 2023, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is up roughly 39%, Microsoft (MSFT) about 44% and Meta (META) more than a whopping 140%.
Part of the renewed optimism has been fueled by the excitement surrounding AI technology and the new business lines that can be developed by putting large language models to work for consumers and businesses.
Google parent Alphabet released a version of its Bard bot and is developing an experimental search engine that puts generative AI to use. Microsoft unleashed its Bing chatbot and Edge browser earlier this year. And Meta expanded its AI partnership with Microsoft to introduce the open source large language model Llama. Investors will likely get a better look next week at how big tech plans to capitalize on AI innovations. Microsoft and Alphabet are expected to report earnings Tuesday after the close, while Meta will report on Wednesday.
In another sign that the competition is heating up, Google co-founder Sergey Brin has reportedly been visiting the company's offices multiple times a week to work alongside AI researchers. Brin’s increased presence at Google reflects the pivotal moment in AI and his longstanding interest in the technology, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- H
Stocks trending midday
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Friday:
Sirius XM (SIRI) tumbled roughly 10% during afternoon trading following a short squeeze that sent the stock soaring more than 40% on Thursday. In a new note on Friday, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant downgraded the stock to Underperform from In Line while maintaining a $4.50 price target.
Airbnb (ABNB) continues to trade higher, climbing 2% and paving the way for a new high for the year. A new research report from Argus raised the price target for the online rental platform, suggesting a potential upside of more than 13% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) soared more than 45% after the SPAC tied to Donald Trump settled fraud charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SPAC is set to take Trump's media company public.
American Express (AXP) fell by about 4% after the company's $15.05 billion in quarterly revenue fell short of analyst expectations for $15.48 billion.
Stocks higher in afternoon trading
Stocks were clinging to gains around 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday as investors digested a week full of corporate earnings.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) sat just above the flat line after disappointing results from Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) held the average lower on Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped about 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose roughly 0.2%. Driven by better-than-feared bank earnings throughout the week, the Dow entered Friday after finishing nine straight trading sessions in the green.
American Express revenue disappoints, shares slide
American Express (AXP) fell more than 4% during Friday's trading session as the credit card company's $15.05 billion in quarterly revenue came up short of analyst expectations for $15.48 billion. The company also maintained its full-year outlook, notably not boosting its full-year guidance despite an upbeat take on the consumer from management.
"My philosophy is we give guidance once a year," American Express CEO Steve Squeri told Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi. "We're not that precise quarter to quarter, and so you've heard me say many, many times we don't give quarterly guidance."
Overall, Squeri remains positive on how American Express will perform despite any macroeconomic uncertainty and fears of a consumer-spending slowdown in the back half of the year.
"Right now I consider it a steady state environment because we've basically been in this environment for the last 18 months," Squeri said. "I see us continuing to perform as the environment stays like this and to be honest, I don't see the environment changing very much. Inflation will continue to tick slightly higher, you might have a little interest rate raise, but I don't see things falling off the cliff."
- A
White House says Big Tech has agreed to AI rules
The biggest players in tech have reached a voluntary agreement with the Biden administration to manage the risks associated with AI, the White House said Friday.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
Amazon (AMZN), Anthropic, Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Inflection, Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and OpenAI have agreed to the move that the Biden administration says will build systems with a security-first mindset, ensure products are safe before being introduced to the public, and earn the public’s trust with regard to developing AI technology.
“Companies that are developing these emerging technologies have a responsibility to ensure their products are safe,” the White House said in a statement. “To make the most of AI’s potential, the Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging this industry to uphold the highest standards to ensure that innovation doesn’t come at the expense of Americans’ rights and safety.”
Read more here.
Trending tickers
American Express stock (AXP) was down about 4% after the company's $15.05 billion in quarterly revenue came up short of analyst expectations for $15.48 billion.
Sirius XM (SIRI) fell roughly 8% the day after a short squeeze sent the stock soaring 42% on Thursday. In a new note on Friday, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant downgraded the stock to Underperform from In Line while maintaining a $4.50 price target.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) traded lower Friday morning, falling more than 2% after the company reported second quarter results. The company beat Wall Street estimates for earnings per share and revenue but investors appeared focused on growing competition in the medical weight loss space as procedure volume declined for Intuitive Surgical.
Donald Trump-tied SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) rose more than 70% after settling fraud charges with the SEC.
