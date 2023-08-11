Nasdaq slips, Dow rises as Wall Street weighs inflation data: Stock market news today
Stocks finished mixed Friday as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in inflation measures or signs of disinflation in July's reports were more telling for the path of interest rates.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had risen 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost around 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dragged, shedding around 0.7% for the day.
The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in Thursday's session, but Friday's finishes dealt the Nasdaq and S&P 500 weekly losses, with the Nasdaq down more than 2% the past five days.
Fresh producer price data provided more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose 0.3% in July, the government said, more than expected. But overall levels of inflation remained significantly lower than recent peaks.
While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has "more work to do" to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.
The end of cheap streaming looks like cable
Disney (DIS) announced earlier this week it would raise prices for its streaming services for the second time this year, to narrow its losses and reach profitability for the business by the end of its fiscal 2024. The company will raise the monthly price of its ad-free Disney+ plan by more than 20%.That's double the $6.99 monthly cost Disney charged for the service when it first launched in 2019, Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal reports. Hulu's ad-free plan will increase by $3 a month, or 20%, to $17.99 a month.
The price hikes come amid Disney's continued efforts to slash $5.5 billion in costs this year.
The move is part of a larger trend in the media ecosystem, writes CNN's Oliver Darcy. "Media companies, looking to maximize profits as Wall Street grows impatient with them swimming in seas of endless red, are quickly abandoning pricing structures that pushed bottomless libraries of content to consumers at too-good-to-be-true, one-size-fits-all prices." The new era of more expensive streaming services and the push to funnel customers into more profitable ad-supported plans looks a lot like the old cable tv bundles that customers and companies tried to escape, he wrote.
Advertising bounces back after the recession that never was
Last summer, fears of a looming recession choked the ad market. The aggressive campaign to temper historic inflation and widespread uncertainty compelled companies to slice their advertising budgets, sacrificing spending there to brace for tough times ahead. But the recession that executives saw coming never arrived and fewer people believe it will come at all. Now, ad dollars are flowing again.
Executives at Paramount (PARA) in their latest earnings report touted their strong position in advertising and a rebound for digital ads. “Paramount has seen sequential improvement in year-over-year advertising in Q2. And in the upfront we just wrapped, Paramount saw positive low to mid-single growth on volume,” said CEO Robert Bakish. He added that Paramount’s direct digital revenue is up by double digits compared to the same period last year.
Leaders at the New York Times (NYT) and Fox Corp (FOXA) also posted promising figures for ad revenue, in another sign that spending is recovering faster than expected.The rebound in ad sales suggests that media companies are on a trajectory lagging behind the tech platforms that have already roared back to life on Wall Street. Shares of Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent companies of ad giants Facebook and Google have surged 142% and 45%, respectively this year. Both companies posted muscular earnings this quarter, buoyed by a resurgence in ad dollars.
Wall Street loves Big Tech's cost cutting
The single biggest factor in tech's resurgence this year is tied to cost cutting. Tech companies have been slashing their spending over the last few months as the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) has climbed 30% so far this year.
While the cuts have included dramatic and widespread layoffs across the sector, cuts to capital expenditures, or capex, have also played a major role in Wall Street's newfound optimism, reports Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle.
"Broadly speaking, this has been, to echo Mark Zuckerberg, the 'year of efficiency,' a belt-tightening in response to the hangover from over-hiring and over-spending during the COVID tech bubble," Jason Tauber, managing director at Neuberger Berman told Yahoo Finance. "Tech companies saw their valuations come down substantially in 2022, and there is stepped-up pressure from investors for companies to show GAAP EPS and free cash flow."
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Penn Entertainment (PENN) fell 6% during afternoon trading following a downgrade from Craig-Hallum from buy to hold and a price target drop from $56 to $30. Fresh of a $2 billion deal with ESPN, the process to unwind the company's relationship with Barstool "has us perplexed," analysts said.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) sank almost 4% following a jaw-dropping run so far this year driven by hype over cutting edge AI technology. The graphics-chip maker is the primary producer of semiconductors behind AI systems. But tech stocks have hit a bumpy August.
The co-working space provider WeWork Inc. (WE) sank more than 30%, continuing a roller coaster ride after the company warned investors that its future existence was in question. The surge follows a staggering plummet. Shares are trading at less than the value of a quarter.
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) rose 4.5% on Friday after announcing that the bank will end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
Rising oil prices complicates the roadmap for taming inflation
Signs that energy prices are trending upwards could impact how the Fed approaches its interest rate policy. While the latest Consumer Price Inflation data for July revealed a modest increase of 0.2%, another bout of rising price inflation in energy commodities complicate the picture for central bankers looking to tame price pressures, Finance’s Jared Blikre reports
In the latest CPI report, fuel oil was up a whopping 3.0% for the month, even though it crashed 26.5% year over year. Similarly, utility gas was up 2.0% in July but down 13.7% from a year ago. The closely watched gasoline component crashed 19.9% from last year but inched up 0.2% for the month.
The monthly rise in energy subcomponents is not necessarily worrisome by itself. But short-term charts of crude oil, natural gas — and even the entire commodity complex overall — are screaming "bullish" and point to larger potential increases in the inflation statistics in the months ahead.
Consumer sentiment little changed in August
Consumer sentiment was little changed in August, marking a pause in what's been an otherwise exuberant summer for economic data as US economy has largely been more resilentt than many expected.
The first reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment Index came in at 71.2, in line with economists expectations and slightly below last month's reading of 71.6. Inflation expectations ticked lower, with consumers now anticipating inflation at 3.3% in the next year.
"In general, consumers perceived few material differences in the economic environment from last month, but they saw substantial improvements relative to just three months ago," Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in the release.
