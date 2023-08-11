Nasdaq slips, Dow up after more inflation data shows pickup: Stock market news today

Stocks were mixed Friday as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in inflation measures or signs of disinflation in July's reports were more telling for the path of interest rates.

Around 1 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had turned green, rising 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost around 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed almost 0.7%.

The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in Thursday's session, but Friday's losses positioned the Nasdaq and S&P 500 for weekly losses.

Fresh producer price data provided more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose 0.3% in July, the government said, more than expected. But overall levels of inflation remained significantly lower than recent peaks.

While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.

But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has "more work to do" to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.

More Yahoo Finance inflation coverage: