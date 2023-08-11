Nasdaq slips, Dow up after more inflation data shows pickup: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed Friday as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in inflation measures or signs of disinflation in July's reports were more telling for the path of interest rates.
Around 1 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had turned green, rising 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost around 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed almost 0.7%.
The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in Thursday's session, but Friday's losses positioned the Nasdaq and S&P 500 for weekly losses.
Fresh producer price data provided more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose 0.3% in July, the government said, more than expected. But overall levels of inflation remained significantly lower than recent peaks.
While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has "more work to do" to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.
- H
Wall Street loves Big Tech's cost cutting
The single biggest factor in tech's resurgence this year is tied to cost cutting. Tech companies have been slashing their spending over the last few months as the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) has climbed 30% so far this year.
While the cuts have included dramatic and widespread layoffs across the sector, cuts to capital expenditures, or capex, have also played a major role in Wall Street's newfound optimism, reports Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle.
"Broadly speaking, this has been, to echo Mark Zuckerberg, the 'year of efficiency,' a belt-tightening in response to the hangover from over-hiring and over-spending during the COVID tech bubble," Jason Tauber, managing director at Neuberger Berman told Yahoo Finance. "Tech companies saw their valuations come down substantially in 2022, and there is stepped-up pressure from investors for companies to show GAAP EPS and free cash flow."
- H
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Penn Entertainment (PENN) fell 6% during afternoon trading following a downgrade from Craig-Hallum from buy to hold and a price target drop from $56 to $30. Fresh of a $2 billion deal with ESPN, the process to unwind the company's relationship with Barstool "has us perplexed," analysts said.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) sank almost 4% following a jaw-dropping run so far this year driven by hype over cutting edge AI technology. The graphics-chip maker is the primary producer of semiconductors behind AI systems. But tech stocks have hit a bumpy August.
The co-working space provider WeWork Inc. (WE) sank more than 30%, continuing a roller coaster ride after the company warned investors that its future existence was in question. The surge follows a staggering plummet. Shares are trading at less than the value of a quarter.
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) rose 4.5% on Friday after announcing that the bank will end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
- H
Rising oil prices complicates the roadmap for taming inflation
Signs that energy prices are trending upwards could impact how the Fed approaches its interest rate policy. While the latest Consumer Price Inflation data for July revealed a modest increase of 0.2%, another bout of rising price inflation in energy commodities complicate the picture for central bankers looking to tame price pressures, Finance’s Jared Blikre reports
In the latest CPI report, fuel oil was up a whopping 3.0% for the month, even though it crashed 26.5% year over year. Similarly, utility gas was up 2.0% in July but down 13.7% from a year ago. The closely watched gasoline component crashed 19.9% from last year but inched up 0.2% for the month.
The monthly rise in energy subcomponents is not necessarily worrisome by itself. But short-term charts of crude oil, natural gas — and even the entire commodity complex overall — are screaming "bullish" and point to larger potential increases in the inflation statistics in the months ahead.
Consumer sentiment little changed in August
Consumer sentiment was little changed in August, marking a pause in what's been an otherwise exuberant summer for economic data as US economy has largely been more resilentt than many expected.
The first reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment Index came in at 71.2, in line with economists expectations and slightly below last month's reading of 71.6. Inflation expectations ticked lower, with consumers now anticipating inflation at 3.3% in the next year.
"In general, consumers perceived few material differences in the economic environment from last month, but they saw substantial improvements relative to just three months ago," Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in the release.
- H
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
General Motors Company (GM) shares slipped 1% as concerns grow over heightened labor costs amid ongoing negotiations with auto workers. But GM’s subsidiary Cruise, the self-driving car company, received a regulatory green light to expand operations in San Francisco.
Ford Motor Company (F) stock continued to fall following the Teamsters union victory with United Parcel Service. The United Auto Workers are calling for wage increases and other changes at Ford and other major car companies. Ford decreased 0.4% during morning trading.
The co-working space provider WeWork Inc. (WE) sank more than 30%, continuing a roller coaster ride after the company warned investors that its future existence was in question. The surge follows a staggering plummet. Shares are trading at less than the value of a quarter.
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) rose 4.5% on Friday after announcing that the bank will end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
- H
Stocks slide as investors weigh inflation data
The major indexes fell slightly on Friday, as investors tried to anticipate how the latest wave of inflation data might influence the Fed’s approach to interest rate policy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.43%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded down 0.17% or 60 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.75% heading into the end of the week.
- J
UBS, Cano, and GM: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW): The stock rose 4% on Friday after it was announced that the bank has decided to end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO): Shares in the Miami-based healthcare provider fell 44% premarket after it announced a wave of changes during its second quarter report on Thursday, including laying off about 700 employees and exploring the potential sales of some or all of the company’s operations.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): Shares were up 25% premarket on Friday after it secured $215 million in an investment round, which includes Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, and ARK Investment Management LLC.
General Motors Company (GM): The carmaker's shares rose 1% premarket after self-driving taxi companies owned by GM were given authority to begin operations in San Francisco.
Stock futures broadly flat ahead of PPI release
The US stock gauges traded around the flatline before the bell on Friday, as investors continued to deliberate the implications of July's consumer inflation report and prepared for an update to the Producer Price Index.
Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.07%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures wavered, last down 0.17%.
The PPI inflation report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
More Yahoo Finance inflation coverage:
Inflation: Consumer prices rise 3.2% in July as inflation slowdown stalls
San Francisco Fed’s Daly: 'There’s still more work to do' on inflation
July inflation data shows 'convincing' signs price pressures easing, taking heat off Fed
Inflation: Grocery prices are back up (slightly), beef prices jump
July CPI report: Monthly inflation falls in line with estimates, rises by 0.2%
Inflation moderating, Disney earnings, Alibaba revenue: 3 Things