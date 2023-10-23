Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge up after 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 5%: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed on Monday after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly rose above 5%, before retreating as investors increasingly accept interest rates will stay higher for longer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell just below the flat line while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped more than 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about than 0.5%.
The ongoing sell-off in bonds and worries about an escalation in Middle East hostilities are weighing on the market, as it waits for Big Tech companies to fire up earnings season this week. Stocks have stuttered as the "new normal" of elevated borrowing costs has sunk in, after Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank's commitment to the strategy.
The 10-year yield (^TNX) was down about 4 basis points at 4.87% on Monday morning, easing slightly off 16-year highs. The yield on 30-year (^TYX) Treasury also fell to 5.01%.
Against that backdrop, investors are bracing for key data to shed light on the strength of the US economy. Readings on third-quarter GDP and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are expected later this week.
Shares of Chevron (CVX) fell 3% in pre-market after the oil major said it will buy its smaller rival Hess (HES) for $53 billion in stock, seen as a bid to increase its operations in Guyana. Elsewhere in deal news, Roche has agreed to pay $7.1 billion to acquire Telavant. The bowel drugmaker is owned by Pfizer (PFE) and Roivant Sciences (ROIV), whose shares rose almost 12%.
Monday's have been good for markets
It's Monday morning. And for stocks in 2023, that's been a great thing even amid a recent slump for equities.
Entering today's trading day, stocks have risen on 15 straight Mondays. That's the longest streak since at least 1952, per analysis from Bespoke Investment Group.
Bespoke also points out that the streak has been significant for stock market gains year-to-date. The S&P 500 is up just above 10% this year. But when removing Mondays, the index would actually be negative.
"The “Magnificent Seven” have gotten all the credit for carrying the market this year, but “Magnificent Mondays” have been just as important," Bespoke's team wrote on Monday.
UAW extends auto strike to another Stellantis plant
The United Auto Workers extended their strike against the Big Three Detroit automakers on Monday. The union initiated a walkout of about 6,800 workers at the Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.
"Despite having the highest revenue, the highest profits (North American and global), the highest profit margins, and the most cash in reserve, Stellantis lags behind both Ford and General Motors in addressing the demands of their UAW workforce," UAW wrote in a release on Monday. "Currently, Stellantis has the worst proposal on the table regarding wage progression, temporary worker pay and conversion to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), and more."
Shares of Stellantis (STLA) were up about 1% in morning trade.
Stocks could rally if bond yields hit key level, analyst says
A rise in bond yields is once again weighing on stocks on Monday morning.
The 'pain trade' in bonds has been closely tracked over the last month as a rise in yields has frequently brought selling in equities. Truist Co-Chief investment officer Keith Lerner believes there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for investors, though.
"For equities to have a sustainable rally, interest rates likely need to stabilize," Lerner wrote in a new note on Monday. "And while calling a top in yields, which have had so much
upward momentum, has been a fool’s errand to say the least, our best estimate is that buyers for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will step in more aggressively as we approach the 2006/2007 highs near 5.25% (+/- 0.25%)."
The 10-year yield (^TNX) has retreated rather quickly both times it's passed 5% in recent days.
Stocks open lower as yields rise
Stocks fell after the opening bell as yields pressed to new 16-year highs early Monday morning.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all fell about 0.5% at the market open on Monday.
The 10-year yield (^TNX) was last up over 4 basis points at 4.97%, near its highest level since 2007. The yield on 30-year (^TYX) Treasury also rose to 5.13%.
- J
Chevron, Roivant, and Walgreens: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Monday:
Chevron (CVX): Shares fell 2. Chevron said on Monday it agreed to buy Hess for $53 billion in stock.
Roivant (ROIV): Roivant shares surged 7%. The Swiss pharma giant Roche said it will pay $7.1 billion to acquire the rights to Roivant's bowel-disease drug, Telavant.
Walgreens (WBA): Shares rose 3% after JPMorgan analysts upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $27.
Foxconn (2354.TW): Shares slumped 2% after China began its probe into one of Apple's top suppliers, unnerving investors Monday. Apple's stock also fell around 1% in the premarket session.
Stock futures slide after 10-year Treasury passes key 5% milestone
Stocks on Wall Street were poised on Monday to build on last week's losses as the continuing surge in Treasury yields dampened the mood in a market getting ready for Big Tech earnings.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.57%, or 187 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped 0.56%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 0.66% lower.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance