Nashville airport competitor unveils $28 million renovation as unprecedented growth continues

Unprecedented growth in the past decade has boosted Nashville International Airport into the ranks of the largest U.S. airports, allowing it to not only service Middle Tennessee residents and visitors, but people in nearby cities.

Still, BNA's nearest airport competition — in Huntsville, Alabama, and Chattanooga — is also expanding.

About two hours way, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport has unveiled a $28 million renovation with more gates and dining to welcome surging passenger numbers. Meanwhile, Huntsville International Airport is finishing a terminal expansion among other added facilities. Alabama's largest airport also expects to embark this year on $80 million in additional capital improvements.

Though Huntsville and Chattanooga have the nearest commercial airports to Nashville, they rarely compete because of the distance between them. Nashville's airport is 125 miles from Huntsville and 145 miles from Chattanooga.

New concourse seating unveiled on March 2, 2024 as part of a $28 million expansion at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

The expansion project debuted on March 2 with two gates, a new restaurant, gift shop, business center and restrooms, and updated designs throughout the terminal, which built in the early 1990s.

"This expansion provides us the opportunity to facilitate growth and that’s exactly what we think is going to happen," said April Cameron, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

The airport hosted 487,000 passengers in 2022. Cameron said she is focused on expanding its list of nonstop destinations.

This year, she expects to match Chattanooga's busiest year on record (2019) with an anticipated 550,000 travelers. Already, on May 16, direct service to Las Vegas will start on Allegiant Airlines. Cameron said she's working to incentivize more connections.

"We would really love to see direct service to Denver," Cameron said. "We're trying to get new service to the New York area. We lost La Guardia service during Covid. South Florida is also a top destination."

