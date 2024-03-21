Nashville airport construction: Why officials offered $6M incentive for finish I-40 interchange early

After years of surging demand, traffic backups around Nashville International Airport are now routine on busy travel days.

But state transportation and airport officials are working overtime — literally — to change that.

Airport and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials negotiated a $6 million deal with Superior Construction Company Southeast to finish reconfiguring the Donelson Pike I-40 interchange at Exit 216, the airport's main gateway, a year early.

Metro Nashville Airport Authority on Wednesday approved the incentive payments if Superior Construction completes construction by May 31, 2025.

"I'm tickled to death to bring this to the floor for consideration," MNAA board member Bobby Joslin said. "This is sending a clear message to our city and state that we care about our passengers. That's what this is all about."

A family waits for their car to arrive at the arrival gate while cars a level above them are leaving for their flight at the BNA Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

A 2019 gas pipeline rupture on airport property, followed by a lengthly legal battle with Colonial Pipeline over cleanup costs, delayed the road improvements initially planned for completion in 2022.

Instead, construction began in 2022 on the Terminal Access Roadway Improvement project to expand the Donelson Pike exit by a mile into a diverging-diamond shaped network. The new design eliminates stops by funneling drivers onto an overpass and underpass moving in opposite directions.

"Reconstruction of the interchange will increase capacity, correct geometric deficiencies, and improve the overall operation of the interchange, providing efficient access to the airport, I-40, and other nearby businesses," said a TDOT statement.

On March 15, TDOT announced the closure of Exit 216C as part of the construction. Exits 216A and 216B will remain open.

Airport Chief Development Officer Robert Ramsey said $300,000-a-month payments to speed up work will begin in August. They will continue until the project is completed in May 2025 for a total of $3 million. If Superior Construction finishes by May 31, 2025, the company will receive an additional $3 million incentive.

Once TDOT's new interstate connections are finished, airport officials will relocate a portion of Donelson Pike and expand the thoroughfare to six lanes.

"This allows us to begin our work on the terminal roadways a year ahead of schedule to increase the size and capacity of our roadway network," Ramsey said.

If Superior Construction fails to meet the deadline of May 31, 2025, the bonus is reduced at a rate of $62,500 per day until it's exhausted on July 18, 2025, according to the deal.

