Nashville airport hotel opening brings state, local leaders together: 'Front door to our city'

Airplanes thundered through the sky — just outside its front doors — but inside, the sound-proofed Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel served as the serene setting of Wednesday evening's grand opening celebration.

Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, hotel developers and Nashville International Airport officials spoke to hundreds of business and community leaders about the expected impact of the new, 305-room upscale hotel, the first on the airport terminal.

"This airport is a jewel, it's an asset," Lee said. "People want to be here, companies want to move here. What that means is economic opportunity for more and more Tennesseans."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks at the grand opening celebration of the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Lee spoke alongside O'Connell in a show of solidarity following a divisive battle over airport control between the state and Metro. Representatives from developer Chartwell Hospitality, financier Rockbridge Capital, operator Hilton Americas and the airport emphasized the spirit of cooperation essential to making the 10-story hotel a reality.

"Airports aren't just places you fly into on a plane; they're gateways for people to explore the world; to go on exciting trips or meaningful business trips," said Hilton Americas President Danny Hughes. "They're the first point of entry.

"There's an old saying: 'You never get a second chance to make a first impression.' And very often the first impression of a city is the airport."

Experiencing Hilton at BNA

The hotel's entrance is on a 5th story bridge connecting the airport terminal with the terminal parking garage. The Sky Lounge, on its rooftop, enjoys sprawling views of downtown, a pool, firepit, patio tables, lounges and a bar. There is also a restaurant and coffee shop on the first floor.

The 10th floor rooftop offers a panoramic view of the Nashville International Airport during the grand opening celebration at the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The grand opening event was held in its elegant ballroom, under large geometric chandeliers. Nashville-themed art decorates the walls throughout the hotel, from music-inspired paintings to a rug shaped like a map of the city.

As the event took place, the hotel also welcomed some of its first guests.

Chartwell Hospitality CEO Rob Schaedle said the hotel is the Franklin-based developer's 19th Hilton franchise and its 16th hotel in the Nashville area.

"This has been a journey that we started five years ago," Schaedle said. "To be able to build a world-class hotel like this — you don't get many opportunities to do this. We really appreciate the opportunity."

Metro Nashville Airport Authority board chair Joycelyn Stevenson called the hotel a "monumental achievement of BNA Vision, our seven-year renovation and expansion program."

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, left, and Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell take in the view from the 10th floor during the grand opening celebration at the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Stevenson added that the board is focused on maximizing opportunities from a decade of ongoing rapid growth: "We recognize the unique position we're in to plan long-range for the future of our airport and our city."

Governor on BNA: An 'important project that we worked together on'

The airport's growth has brought new opportunities and new challenges.

Last year, Lee signed a bill into law to unseat the Metro Nashville Airport Authority, a six-member board appointed by the mayor of Nashville. The law would have transferred appointment power to the governor, lieutenant governor and the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives. But Metro sued the state and won on its argument that the law violated the Tennessee Constitution.

Despite the troubles, Lee celebrated the hotel as an example of a successful partnership between the state and Metro.

"I'm particularly glad for the way the city and state comes together at the airport and in places that matter to all Tennesseans," Lee said. "It's an important project that we worked together on."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell was a featured speaker at the grand opening celebration at the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

O'Connell echoed the governor's sentiment of cooperation, particularly in joint state-Metro transportation improvements.

"I'm delighted to be here in the spirit of partnership," O'Connell said. "It's a celebration of the dynamic growth all around us and a celebration of Nashville as a premier destination.

"We're trying to make sure the airport remains successful. This is for so many people the front door to our city."

