Nashville airport's new direct flights are expanding popular routes. Here's which ones

Nashville: Looking for a quick getaway to the northeast — across the pond and beyond?

Nashville International Airport's direct flights have expanded service on popular routes to Connecticut and London, in addition to several new service options starting this spring and summer.

Planes are prepared to take flight near the new satellite concourse at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Starting May 3, Avelo Airlines will double its service to southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport to four times per week.

"These additional flight options, coupled with our everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, will inspire our Nashville-area customers to fly with Avelo even more this summer," Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. "Getting to Southern Connecticut and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer is now easier than ever."

This month, British Airways began flying passengers on larger Boeing 777-200ER jets. The new aircraft increases passenger loads from 214 to 272 people per flight. Why? The airline had been running packed flights. The new planes also add business-class seats.

Other new and expanded routes coming to BNA are:

April 9: Southwest Airlines starts service to Buffalo, New York.

April 10: Spirit Airlines service to Dallas Forth Worth and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

April 21: Frontier Airlines launches four-times-a-week flights to Dallas Fort Worth.

April 22: Delta Airlines begins three-times daily flights to Austin, Texas.

May 1: Air Canada resumes three-times weekly service to Montreal and Quebec.

May 2: WestJet starts twice-weekly flights to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

May 5: Flair Airlines resumes Toronto service four times a week.

May 16: Frontier Airlines starts flights three times a week to Chicago O'Hare airport. Allegiant Airlines launches twice-weekly service to Rockford, Illinois.

May 18: Viva Aerobus resumes Cancun, Mexico flights on the weekends.

June 4: Southwest Airlines starts Ontario, California flights.

June 8: Southwest Airlines starts once-a-week flights to Bozeman, Montana; twice-weekly routes to Seattle, Washington and twice-weekly Grand Rapids, Missouri service.

