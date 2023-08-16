Nashville-based healthcare company recognized as fastest-growing in the country

The fastest-growing private company in the country is based in Nashville, according to this year's Inc. 5000 ranking.

CareBridge, a healthcare technology company founded in 2018, ranked number one on the annual list. It was also the first healthcare company to top the list in 10 years.

Companies on the Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent.

Chief executive officer Puneet Singh said the company is thrilled to be at the top of this year's list.

"We are excited to continue building and scaling an innovative solution to better support individuals in home and community-based settings," Singh said in a news release. "As our membership grows, so does our ability to make an impact on each and every patient we serve."

CareBridge assists in caring for patients with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary clinical team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and social workers.

The company has grown nearly five times over in the past year, expanding from serving 25,000 patients in July 2022 to 115,000 patients today. CareBridge expects to grow to more than 500 employees by the end of 2023.

"Our tremendous growth over the past three years speaks to the quality of services we are providing to patients with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Brad Smith, executive chairman of CareBridge and former director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI).

"We are excited to be working every day to help individuals remain healthy, safe and as independent as possible at home."

Which Nashville-based companies made this year's list?

Real estate company simpliHOM was ranked No. 62. The company had a 7299% three-year growth.

Sphere Rocket VA, which provides virtual workforce solutions to entrepreneurs and small businesses, ranked No. 337 with 1,716% growth over three years.

Finally, Nashville-based real estate company Rebuilt ranked No. 533 with 1,096% growth.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New ranking: Fastest-growing company in the country based in Nashville