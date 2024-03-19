Nashville business leaders assail 'dangerous' state bill allowing customers to carry guns

Nashville business leaders are assailing a proposed state law that would block businesses from imposing across-the-board no-weapons policies for patrons inside their establishments.

Senate Bill 2180/House Bill 1904 is set to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee at its 1 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

State Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald (District 28)

Currently, state law allows business owners to post signs prohibiting customers from carrying weapons inside. SB2180/HB1904 would override that, allowing business patrons with concealed carry or enhanced-handgun carry permits to keep their weapons when they walk into a business — starting July 1.

However, the proposal would allow business owners to confront customers "upon request" and tell them to take their weapons outside, the bill states. Anyone confronted by a business owner would be required to remove their firearm or other weapon from the premises.

Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, Sen. Mark Pody R-Lebanon, and Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, listen as Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, presents a bill during a Senate committee meeting while holding her 7-month-old son Nylinn, in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Sponsors Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston argue that the change in law would help prevent future violent attacks by allowing more people to fight back against violent incidents in areas where people aren't typically armed.

"Acts of mass violence typically occur in gun-free zones," the bill states. "Permitting those authorized to carry a handgun in a concealed manner ... in locations that are posted as gun-free zones will raise the level of deterrence for those who intend to carry out acts of mass violence."

The bill also seeks to reduce the penalty from unlawful weapons possession, a Class B misdemeanor, to a criminal trespassing Class C misdemeanor. In the past five years, there have been no Class B misdemeanor convictions for people unlawfully carrying weapons in Tennessee, according to state officials.

Rep. Monty Fritts R - Kingston, introduces HB 0878 during a house session at the State Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, March 6, 2023.

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce issued an "action alert" email to its membership on Monday warning that the law could restrict their property rights.

"SB2180/HB1904 puts business owners in a dangerous position by requiring us to confront armed individuals in our establishments to remove them, regardless of our business's policies on firearms," the Chamber states. "Sponsors say this bill expands gunowner rights, but this bill will allow licensed gun owners to carry firearms into our establishments and prevent us from restricting the proliferation of guns on our properties in a safe manner."

