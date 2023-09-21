Nashville contends with top cities for most new apartments

Cranes continue to crowd Nashville's skyline, from the Gulch and Wedgewood-Houston to Germantown, Midtown, and downtown.

Real estate developers from all corners of the U.S. are funding projects here, betting on the region's growing population, high quality of life for residents, and job growth.

Free rent in Nashville?: These apartments are offering two months of free rent in Nashville's downtown

The result: From 2020 to 2022, developers built more than 21,000 new apartment units in the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area (a 14-county region). And more are on the way.

The rest of the nation — especially Nashville's Sun Belt region peers — have been busy building, too. More than 1.2 million new apartment units have been completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and two-thirds of the units are concentrated in America's largest cities.

A construction crane sits next to a new apartment complex on Division Street in Nashville.

Here's how Nashville ranks against other metro areas in the construction boom.

How Nashville stacks up

Nashville is among the nation's top-20 builders when it comes to rental apartments, according to an analysis by RentCafe. In addition to new apartments built during and following the pandemic, expect almost 9,000 new units to be completed in the greater Nashville region before the end of 2023.

New apartments are opening on Division Street in Nashville this year.

When it comes to downtown apartment construction specifically, the Nashville Downtown Partnership reports 4,003 units currently under construction and 14,500 more planned.

In terms of units expected to be delivered before the end of 2023, Nashville ranks No. 15 out of 20 U.S. cities. New York earned the top spot, followed by Dallas and Austin. Rounding out the top five: Miami and Atlanta.

Ahead of Tampa, behind Phoenix

This year, Nashville's apartment construction is ranked behind other Sun Belt cities, including Phoenix, Houston, Charlotte, Raleigh and Orlando, but is outpacing Tampa, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Florida and Minnesota's Twin Cities.

Nashville built 6,783 units in 2020; 7,067 units in 2021; and 7,398 units in 2022. The city previously ranked No. 18 in total apartment construction (2020-22).

Story continues

Growth in Nashville has been concentrated in the downtown area, in neighborhoods including the Gulch, Germantown, Wedgewood-Houston, and Midtown. In Antioch, another hotspot for growth, 920 units are scheduled for completion this year. That's compared to 942 units completed between 2020 and 2022.

Road construction is underway near a new apartment complex on Division Street in Nashville.

Apartment construction boom across the nation

The previous peak for apartment construction across the country was in 1986, when developers built 390,000 apartment units. The most recent low point in construction was 2011, when only 121,705 units were built. There has been a steady climb since then, with 439,235 units completed in 2021 and 377,906 units built in 2022.

The boom in construction hasn't been enough to severely dampen prices in much of the country because for years there has been such a dire housing shortage. However, this year marks a slight decrease in Nashville rent growth.

Furthermore, the analysis by RentCafe found that 89% of the apartments completed in the last three years are luxury housing and target upper-middle- and high-income renters.

The construction of new apartments is expected to drop by 15% year-over-year — from 484,000 in 2024 to 408,000 in 2025 — with new completions bottoming out in 2026 at approximately 400,000 units. Analysts expect a new wave of construction will surge in 2027 and 2028.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville apartment construction ranks among top-20 metros in US