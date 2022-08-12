U.S. markets closed

Nashville’s Craters & Freighters Celebrates 25 Years of Outstanding Shipping Solutions

Craters & Freighters
·2 min read

Craters & Freighters Nashville celebrates its quarter-century anniversary this month. The company continues to grow by offering responsive, all-encompassing shipping, crating and packaging services.

Nashville, TN , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craters & Freighters Nashville announced that this August 21st will be its 25th anniversary. This is a major milestone for the crating and shipping franchise that continues to surpass its mission to be the most receptive, all-encompassing crating and packaging company in the United States.

Craters & Freighters provides guidance, experience, and tremendous value in the customized crating and packaging industry. The Nashville franchise is committed to its customers, its employees, and its community as a whole. The silver anniversary symbolizes success and this franchise has seen much of that over the years. Craters & Freighters continues to lead the Middle Tennessee region in the crating and packaging industry.

“Craters & Freighters Nashville's 25-year anniversary is an exciting time,” explained Russ Connelly, Owner of Craters & Freighters franchises in Nashville and Birmingham. He continued, “The company started in a three car garage over two decades ago! The company has seen various industry and technological advances over that time period. We’ve welcomed those changes and progressed seamlessly to enhance the customer experience and grow our comprehensive solutions. We are extremely fortunate to serve our customers in Nashville and look forward to another 25 years!”

This news comes in the wake of many initiatives and accomplishments, including establishing its Esther Fund outreach program that was implemented by Connelly. “I’m incredibly proud of this program that helps both the community and my employees. Every month 1% of our revenue is held back and one employee chooses a non-profit organization to give that money to. This has helped establish relationships throughout the community and given meaning to our success.”

To learn more about Craters & Freighters Nashville, we invite you to visit our website.

 

About Craters & Freighters

Craters & Freighters is a pioneer and leading expert in specialty packaging, crating, and shipping. Founded in 1990, the company has over 65 brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. It serves residential and business customers in all sectors, including telecommunications, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, biotechnology, and heavy machinery. From simple shipments to complex corporate moves, Craters & Freighters is a national powerhouse with local accountability.

Contact Craters & Freighters in Nashville at 615-777-7447 or visit their website at cratersandfreightersnashville.com to learn more.

 

Contact

Nashville Craters & Freighters

Address: 131 Jones Blvd., La Vergne, TN 37086

Phone: 615-777-7447

Website: https://www.cratersandfreightersnashville.com/

 

Press Contact

Marketing Department

PR@CratersAndFreighters.com

1-800-736-3335

News Via KISS PR Press Release Distribution Media Contact az@kisspr.com


