This Nashville firm controls $5 billion in global assets. What's next for AJ Capital?

Stand at the top of the hill on Humphreys Street in Wedgewood-Houston and look out over the neighborhood.

In the foreground is the historic May Hosiery Mills complex — a once-booming Nashville business that produced a million socks per week. Just behind that lies Nashville Warehouse Co., a new office building with architecture to match the neighborhood’s post-industrial character.

Next door — with the distinctive spires of downtown Nashville’s “Batman building” peeking out from behind — is a new, multifamily apartment building.

Downtown Nashville can be seen to the north from the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 29, 2024.

It was all built by AJ Capital. And the Nashville-based real estate company isn't done.

The real estate firm in 2020 relocated its headquarters to Nashville from Chicago, but its local presence reaches back to 2014. That's when the firm bought its first real estate here. Now, the team develops and manages billions of dollars in global assets from its Music City office.

AJ Capital recently sold its Graduate Hotel brand to Hilton in a $210 million deal. This year, people will live in its buildings for the first time — the developer exclusively focused on office, hospitality and retail buildings until now.

In Wedgewood-Houston, the heartbeat of AJ Capital’s Nashville investment, the firm is still at work.

“We feel like we’re kind of halfway through a multidecade process,” said the firm’s president, Eric Hassberger. “For everything to be fully operational, we’re looking at a 20-year process.

"That’s the way we prefer to look at things. We build things to last."

AJ Capital Partners: A Nashville story

Hassberger’s first visit to Nashville as president of AJ Capital left him with an admiration for the city. He knew the charismatic founder of the company, Ben Weprin, for a few years before he got on board — they both worked in the Chicago real estate market with specialties in building hotel assets.

During the 2016 visit to Nashville, Weprin closed the deal that resulted in the Graduate, which opened in 2020. The team also visited the barren May Hosiery Mills. The condition of the empty buildings shocked Hassberger.

“It was full of birds. … That was the moment I realized Ben sees things that I don’t see,” he said.

But Hassberger trusted Weprin's vision, which included transforming the building to a place that would be deserving of Soho House and other high-end tenants.

Weprin and his team viewed the May Hosiery Mills project — in a historic building in need of a complete overhaul — as the center of a neighborhood facelift. It's the type of project he loved undertaking.

The firm worked on a similar slate of adaptive reuse projects in Chicago, including the former West Loop belt factory that's now home to Soho House and the restoration of the Chicago Athletic Association.

A portion of the redeveloped May Hosiery Mills – home of Nashville's Soho House and AJ Capital's Nashville headquarters – Friday, March 29, 2024.

Four years after Hassberger's first visit to Nashville, Weprin called him, pitching the idea to move AJ Capital's headquarters.

“I asked him to give me the weekend to think about it. … I think he gave me the afternoon,” Hassberger said.

In hindsight, the move makes perfect sense.

Now the firm’s office is right in the middle of its development projects in Wedgwood-Houston. But AJ Capital has stake in more than one Nashville neighborhood.

The firm gained attention last year for its proposal to completely remake a 1960s-era shopping center at the corner of White Bridge Pike and Harding Pike in West Nashville. Though the project was hotly debated, the rezoning bill was ultimately passed by Nashville’s Metro Council, and a few months later, AJ Capital purchased the land currently occupied by Belle Meade Plaza for $87 million.

The redevelopment will increase density on the approximately 10-acre site with apartment and condo units, hotel rooms and retail space. It will also allow pedestrian and bike access to Richland Creek at the north side of the property and include large swaths of public greenspace.

Vocal opponents of the plan, many of them residents of surrounding neighborhoods Belle Meade, Sylvan Park and Hillwood, railed against the idea of increased density and building heights due to infrastructure and traffic concerns nearby.

AJ Capital lowered the height of multiple buildings in the plan, lowered the amount of apartment and hotel units, increased parking stalls and agreed to make traffic improvements to the intersection of Harding and White Bridge Pikes.

“When there is that much opposition, I think you know you’re doing something really important,” Hassberger said. “But we really care … we stick to our vision when we feel like we’re on the right path.”

AJ Capital's project's span the dining and entertainment sector's too. In 2021, the firm purchased Nashville's historic Exit/In after a public campaign by the venue's former operators to purchase the building and business. The venue reopened last spring under AJ Capital's ownership and has been operating consistently since then.

The development company also partnered with country music hitmaker Eric Church to create Chief's on Lower Broadway. The multilevel bar and entertainment venue opened to the public April 5.

Graduate Hotel brand grounds AJ Capital in hospitality

AJ Capital is perhaps most widely known for its Graduate hotel chain, strategically located in college towns across the U.S., including one located near Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The “aha moment" for the brand, Hassberger said, came from the firm’s redesign of the Hotel Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, located near DePaul University’s campus, but strategically branded to reflect the identity of the surrounding neighborhood.

Subsequent Graduate Hotels took brand identity cues from that redesign.

Graduate Nashville, for example, boasts architectural elements — a burnt red brick façade and stately arched windows — that echo the presence of Vanderbilt just across the street. But the property is distinctly Nashville, too, with a Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar and restaurant.

Each Graduate Hotel property is designed to evoke a strong sense of pride and nostalgia for alumni guests, as well as offer dining options that attract the local community, like lobby coffee shops with lots of seating.

The success of the brand, which now includes more than 33 properties across the country, ultimately gained the attention of Hilton, which this year bought the rights to expand the brand for $210 million. AJ Capital will maintain its ownership stake in all current Graduate Hotel real estate, making the deal potentially lucrative for both parties involved.

While Graduate may be viewed as the product that put AJ Capital on the map, Hassberger said the firm really centers its strategy on adaptive reuse, neighborhood redevelopment projects like the one in Wedgewood-Houston.

“A lot of people think we built the Graduate brand and grew from there,” Hassberger said. “But really we have been building neighborhoods for a long time. That was really where we cut our teeth — these complicated, historic, adaptive reuse projects.”

But because AJ Capital’s development resume is packed with hotel projects, the firm is deeply hospitality-minded, Hassberger said. The company views office and retail buildings as hospitality assets, too.

The former guitar-shaped scoreboard of Greer Stadium, the original ballpark of the Nashville Sounds, adorns The Outfield, a communal green space in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 29, 2024.

Walkability, beauty and sense of place are elements of chief concern when infusing a hospitality approach to neighborhood redevelopment projects, he said. Having in-house design and marketing teams helps with that alignment. It’s not uncommon to hear people discussing interior design choices over fabric swatches in the company’s Nashville headquarters.

The firm is now venturing to bring that vision to the residential sector for the first time.

A new phase: Memoir residential and Merritt Mansion redevelopment

The first residential building by AJ Capital is, fittingly, located in Nashville. Apartment buildings in Portland, Oregon, New Orleans, Austin, Texas, and Miami will follow.

The Nashville apartment building, dubbed “Memoir,” contains 273 units sized from studio to three bedrooms. The luxury-style amenities include an outdoor pool, pickle ball court, putting green, sauna and cold plunge, fitness center and gated dog park. The ground floor is reminiscent of a hotel lobby, complete with a 24/7 concierge and full-service coffee and cocktail bar. It is now leasing, and the first residents moved in Tuesday, April 2.

“We’re really trying to put a stamp on our first multifamily project,” Hassberger said. “It’s the first time we’ll have people living in our spaces. They’ll be locals. So, we have to get it right.”

The completion of Memoir Wedgewood-Houston represents the final chapter of AJ Capital’s second phase of development in the neighborhood — the first phase being the May Hosiery Mills redevelopment, anchored by Soho House Nashville. The second phase also included the Nashville Warehouse Co. office building, which is fully leased.

To understand the third phase, walk back up the hill on the south end of the neighborhood. Lying dormant on Humphrey’s Street is the Merritt Mansion.

Merritt House will be at the center of AJ Capital's next phase of redevelopment in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Nashville, Tenn.

AJ Capital bought the 1800s-era home in 2021 with the intention to preserve the historic building and re-center it as the heart of a multibuilding development project.

Conceptual renderings on AJ Capital’s website hint at a central lawn spanning from the house to the street, flanked on both sides by new mixed-use buildings.

As the company wraps up the final touches on its residential project and turns its full attention to its next phase of Wedgewood-Houston development, Hassberger stressed his steadfast belief in the company's vision for the neighborhood.

"We’re in it for the long haul," he said. "We’re committed. We’re not going anywhere. We want to continue to invest in the city in positive ways."

