Nashville International Airport's expansion adds more gates with new concourse. See inside.

Flights are now arriving and departing from a new extension of Nashville International Airport's main terminal: an eight-gate satellite concourse.

This latest addition at the ever-expanding campus mostly services short routes on Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines.

But passengers still arrive at the same 1 Terminal Drive address, as usual.

Those traveling through the satellite concourse go through the main terminal's security checkpoint before catching a shuttle bus in Concourse C to the satellite concourse. The bus ride is about 3 to 5 minutes.

The all-electric shuttle bus fleet runs to the satellite concourse every three minutes throughout the day.

Once they arrive at the mini-terminal, travelers can visit retail shops and foodservice options for breakfast, lunch and dinner sourced from local restaurants. Distillery District Market, Gulch Goods and Nashville Supply Co. have opened and restaurants Fat Bottom Brewery, Jimmy John's sandwiches, TX/MX and Bongo Java are coming soon.

"The opening of our new Satellite Concourse is a milestone for BNA as we continue to work to accommodate the exponential growth we’re experiencing while simultaneously enhancing the passenger experience," Nashville International Airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen said. "As we continue to work towards building a world-class airport for a world-class city, we are excited for our passengers to experience the newest addition to BNA."

The soft opening of the new concourse was on October 21 and a grand opening will take place at a later date. Roadwork to improve terminal access is ongoing.

The project is part of the $1.2 BNA Vision redevelopment that began in 2017 and is mostly complete. In December, the first terminal hotel, a 9-story Hilton, will open above one of three new terminal parking garages.

On September 25, the new main terminal marketplace with 15 new concessions and an international arrivals facility opened.

The next phase of BNA redevelopment, called New Horizon, includes the expansion of concourses D and A to add more gates, a new cargo and freight shipping facility and terminal roadway improvements estimated at $1.4 billion.

Airport officials are now planning beyond New Horizon — with the goal of building a second terminal.

Those interested in viewing the new airport additions can obtain a new "BNA PASSport" that will debut in November. The program provides one-day passes for those who want to shop, eat or just observe changes inside the airport.

