Nashville retailer Friedman’s Army Navy Store to close after more than half a century in Hillsboro Village

A longtime, family-owned local retailer is closing after operating for over half a century

Friedman’s Army Navy Store, a sporting goods store located on 2101 21st Ave. S., is closing up shop. Friedman’s confirmed the closing via a post to X on Friday.

"After 74 years as a locally owned & operated small business, we figure it has been a good run ... " read the post. "So come on by, make a few last memories (and maybe pick up an item or 2), and wish us well as we sunset a Nashville original."

Yup, it’s true. We’re closing up shop. After 74 years as a locally owned & operated small business, we figure it has been a good run us. So come on by, make a few last memories (and maybe pick up an item or 2), and wish us well as we sunset a Nashville original. https://t.co/PKdP164KqP — Friedman's Outdoors (@FriedmansNash) January 4, 2024

The retailer sells outdoor gear, military apparel, small firearms, camping, hiking, fishing and hunting supplies. According to Friedman's website, some employees have been with the retailer for over 30 years.

A real estate listing by Charles Hawkins Company advertises the 9,578-square-foot space available for lease for a rent price of $40 per square foot.

Friedman's has been a part of the Nashville fabric for nearly eight decades.

A family owned, Nashville original

The first Friedman's store opened in 1949 on 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville. According to Friedman's website, the downtown store quickly became too small to hold enough clothing and equipment to meet demand so three short years later, the family opened a second location at 2617 Nolensville Rd.

In 1972, Friedman's opened its current location.

Frank Friedman, owner of The Friedman's Army and Navy Outdoor Store on Gallatin Pike, stands in front of the establishment June 8, 2001 that will be closing after 25 years in East Nashville.

"The size and location were perfect for a second location of what had become the go to place for outdoor sports and recreation—not to mention those two staples of the 1970's and '80's—Levis Jeans and Duckhead khakis," reads the website.

Story continues

By then the downtown store closed and the Nolensville Road store doubled in size. While Friedman's had multiple locations in other parts of town, including East Nashville, the Hillsboro Village location was always the most popular reads a post on the store's website.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville retailer Friedman’s Army Navy Store closing after 52 years