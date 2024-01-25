Nashville's 12 South sees influx of luxury retail, new restaurants. More change is on the way

The 12 South neighborhood, once working class, is now super upscale.

The transformation has spanned decades. But the neighborhood has arrived at an undefined stage of extremely expensive cashmere sweaters for sale, multi-million-dollar homes and out-of-town restaurant concepts.

Visitors love it. Locals push strollers down its sidewalks. A farmer's market takes place on its southern end.

It's a neighborhood rich with history. But its character continues to shift at a rapid clip. Here are all the latest updates you should know.

The background: Small business finds home in Nashville's 12 South amid change

In 12 South, several local businesses close their doors

Beloved neighborhood restaurant Josephine closed at the end of 2023 after a 10-year run.

Josephine withstood a lot of change along the 12 South corridor during its tenure, and the change promises to continue. The restaurant, helmed by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Andrew Little, became a culinary cornerstone in its home neighborhood, combining Little's Pennsylvania Dutch roots with Southern Hospitality.

The establishment gave a heartfelt goodbye in an Instagram post announcing the closure.

“We want to thank all of our guests, friends, neighbors and our fantastic team members for the love and support we have experienced over the past decade. Serving our community has been our joy and a true pleasure,” the post said.

While it is unclear why the Josephine team chose not to renew its 12 South lease, home sale and property values have soared in the area over the past several years, leading to rising retail rent.

Small (but wildly popular) Halcyon Bikes also shut its doors in 2023 after being open in 12 South since 2008. The bike shop intends to reopen at a new location, but has not yet announced a reopening timeline.

Rising home prices in 12 South meet new real estate developments

A mixed-use development with condos and retail space will be called "The Gilmore," located in the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn.

According to an analysis by the Greater Nashville Realtors Association, the 37204 ZIP code, which includes the 12 South neighborhood, had the most expensive home market in 2023 with a median home price of $1.2 million.

Story continues

In second place was ZIP code 37215, the Green Hills area, which had a median home sale price of $1.1 million.

Near the mixed-use development that contains Bar Taco is another active construction site. Soon to rise out of the ground is "The Gilmore," a mixed-use development set to include condos and retail space.

12 South shops: National, regional chains move in at retail development

The "12 South Collection" is the latest retail development to be completed in the neighborhood, and several high-end national chains moved in toward the end of 2023. These include Jenni Kayne, a California-inspired women's clothing store that sells $525 sweaters, Mejuri, a luxury jewelry brand, Paige, Rag & Bone and more.

Two restaurants are on the way. The Henry, with existing locations in Arizona, California, Texas and Florida, is helmed by Sam Fox of Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Phoenix-based hospitality group already maintains a presence in Nashville with Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Pushing Daisies, Doughbird and The Twelve Thirty Club.

Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant Mesero is also set to open, said CEO Trey Dyer. The restaurant has seven existing Dallas-Fort Worth area locations.

Mesero will be opening at the "12 South Collection" sometime in 2024, offering its signature mix of Mexican and American food including enchilada plates, seared tuna, burgers and chili dogs. Mesero, which means "waiter" or "server" in Spanish, also features an extensive list of margaritas and more than 20 wines by the glass.

"There's a little something for everyone," Dyer said. "The Nashville experience will mimic the Dallas experience. We're working very hard to transport the DNA and the way we do things. We're big on service. We believe in that personal touch."

Two 12 South developments in the works by Turnbridge Equities

Turnbridge Equities, a real estate development firm headquartered in New York, continues construction on the large-scale, three story "Ashwood 12 South," which is set to include restaurant, retail and office space.

A conceptual rendering shows the Ashwood 12 South retail and office project, currently under construction in Nashville's 12 south neighborhood.

The firm has announced the Ashwood development will house Australian restaurant Two Hands (which has existing locations in Austin, New York and on Nashville's 8th Avenue), Sushi-San (owned by hospitality behemoth Lettuce Entertain You) and Sunlife Organics (California-based smoothie bowl restaurant with 14 existing locations).

The company also owns a smaller parcel of land across the street, which now houses the clothing brand Faherty and used to be the home of Taqueria Del Sol, which moved out of the space in summer 2023. Turnbridge is building more retail space on the part of the parcel that used to be a parking lot next to the Faherty building.

The future tenants of that space are not yet announced.

Postino Wine Cafe to replace Taqueria Del Sol in 12 South

Postino Wine Café is set to take the spot formerly occupied by Taqueria Del Sol, according to construction permits filed with Metro.

A conceptual rendering shows the outdoor seating area of Postino Wine Café, a wine bar set to open in Nashville's 12 South neighborhood.

The wine bar has 26 locations across California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Georgia. Each menu varies slightly across locations, but at the center of the concept is wine, beer, café-style soups and sandwiches, small bites and bruschetta boards.

Conceptual renderings show the future space of Postino Wine Café, a wine bar opening in Nashville, Tenn. sometime in 2024.

Athletic clothing store closes

The Outdoor Voices store in a small bungalow next to the new Turnbridge development closed in January after a five-year run. The direct-to-consumer clothing company started in 2014 and has several locations across the country.

The small bungalow occupied by the clothing brand last changed hands in April 2023. The buyer, listed only as "2309 12th Ave LLC," paid $2.5 million for the parcel. The building last changed hands in 1999 for $134,000, according to Metro records. The future of the property is unclear.

Big Plan Holdings continues work on yet-announced restaurant concept

Big Plan Holdings, a family-owned real estate firm based in Nashville, purchased a 12 South neighborhood property on Elmwood Drive in 2021 and remodeled it to become the office home of several businesses run by the family.

The real estate company opened its Hank Williams Jr.-themed bar in late 2023 and is simultaneously working on a multi-story bar and entertainment venue on a previously empty plot of Lower Broadway land.

In addition to the above, the firm purchased a 12 South property at 2405 12th Ave S for $3.5 million under the name "BPH 2405 12th Ave S LLC," according to Metro records. Building permits hint at the construction of a full-service restaurant and bar on the site, but further details are not available.

Redevelopment planned for retail building

On the south end of the neighborhood's strip is a small retail center owned by David Cypress, who plans a redevelopment of the parcel according to a Specific Plan rezoning application he filed with Metro Nashville.

Details about the redevelopment are few, but the application calls for a mixed-use multi-family residential building with a maximum height of three stories.

The retail center currently houses Marathon Pilates and Element Salon.

A handful of things remain the same for now

Despite all the change in the area, a few things remain the same. Neighborhood favorites 12 South Taproom (opened in 2006), Mafiaoza's (est. 2003) and Portland Brew (est. 2003) are all still serving customers who live in the neighborhood and visitors alike.

The Islamic Center of Nashville forges on. And Dolly Parton still owns that slightly out-of-place but lovable hacienda-inspired recording studio she originally purchased in the 90's.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's 12 South neighborhood sees new restaurants, retail stores