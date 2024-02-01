Nashville's 'largest rooftop patio' at Assembly Food Hall aims for year-round entertainment with latest improvement

Nashville's largest rooftop patio and bar is set to only increase in size.

Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway announced on Wednesday that the popular entertainment event venue located on its third level, Skydeck on Broadway, will be undergoing enhancements which include an extension of the rooftop venue's hard canopy. The project is expected to be completed in April, according to a news release.

The original design was initially conceptualized by Gresham Smith of Nashville, Tenn. and was finalized by design firm Cooper Carry of Alexandria, Va.

CEO of The Food Hall Co. (owners of Assembly Food Hall,) Michael Morris, said the expansion will increase the venue's capacity to host a diverse array of events and shows for both locals and tourists alike.

"The rooftop's exposure to inclement weather has limited our event and revenue options," said Morris. "These rooftop enhancements will enable us to entertain and host events year-round, regardless of weather conditions."

Rendering of the completed Skydeck renovation at Assembly Food Hall in downtown Nashville.

General Manager for Assembly Food Hall, Michael Seale, expressed his excitement about the enhancements in a press release, saying the improvements will positively impact Skydeck

"Skydeck stands as the largest rooftop venue in Nashville, having hosted some of the biggest artists across all genres and significant celebrations in the city," he said "With these substantial improvements and the introduction of new venue signage facing Broadway, we look forward to elevating the guest experience and providing an even better platform for our brand partners."

