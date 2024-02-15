Nashville's tight housing market is finally loosening: How to grab deals

With her wide-eyed newborn son on her hip, Amber Pierce traces each inch of the newly installed kitchen island at the home her family-owned development company is building in Inglewood.

The four-bedroom, two-story house filled with unique chandeliers, hardwood floors and other upscale finishes is set in March to hit the market in Inglewood for just over $1 million. It's part of a growing supply of housing inventory coming online following years of lean homebuyer options.

"We try to set ourselves apart with upgrades and finishes," Pierce said. "I design as if I'm going to move into the house."

Amber Pierce with Pierce Development group, project manager, poses inside one of the houses for sale, still under construction in the East Nashville neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

The tight housing market is loosening, revealing a light at the end of the tunnel of fast-rising prices. More inventory means more potential for buyers to get concessions such as price discounts, covered closing costs, repairs and upgrades.

For members of Gen Z and others searching for starter homes, Pierce Development Group's 2122 Riverside Drive property is just another out-of-reach home in an unwelcoming housing market.

The median home sale in the Nashville area is $460,000 — well above what the median area salary can afford. But there are still homes available under $300,000 in the Metro area, especially for townhomes and condominiums.

Single-family home prices in the Nashville area surged 56% with inflation and shrinking options for buyers from January 2019 to January 2024, according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors Association. During that time, inventory dropped 22.7% as existing housing supply froze. Many owners are holding onto properties to avoid relocating to a higher priced home with a higher mortgage interest rate.

More deals on tap for buyers in Middle Tennessee

Metro Nashville Council members, among other Middle Tennessee governing bodies, are considering zoning and permitting changes to make it easier to build a variety of homes, including duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in areas zoned for single-family homes.

As interest rates of about 6.5% are poised to drop up to 1% this year, new opportunities will open up, said Greater Nashville Realtors President Kevin Wilson. But new opportunities will also bring more competition.

"Buyers have the most stable market in at least five years. Coming out of January, we were up 5% in home sales over 2023," Wilson said.

"I have two condos on the market and both of my sellers are willing to pay closing costs."

The shift is meaningful in the market. Just two years ago, the market routinely demanded cash offers above listing prices.

But Wilson said the deals for buyers will likely dwindle into summer, as buyers and sellers who have been waiting on the sidelines start searching to move or buy their next house.

"Key performance indicators give us a lot of optimism in 2024," Wilson said. "We're seeing upscale houses like this move faster than entry-level houses. Buyers today want turnkey, walk-in ready homes."

Rentals eat up single-family housing supply: 'You're building someone else's wealth'

The increase in rental housing is also muddying the housing market. A spike in demand for rentals came with booming home prices. That accelerated the conversion of single-family homes to rentals.

Kevin Wilson, president of Greater Nashville Realtors, poses inside one of the houses for sale, still under construction in the East Nashville neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Now, roughly one-third of the Nashville region's single-family housing supply are rentals, and many of those are owned by out-of-town investors like American Homes 4 Rent and BlackRock's recent acquisition Tricon Residential.

"Entry-level buyers are saying: 'I can rent for less than a mortgage,'" Wilson said. "But most Americans build wealth for themselves and their children through home ownership.

"If you choose to rent, you're building someone else's wealth."

How to buy in Nashville's real estate market: 'It doesn’t matter if your first house might be a little bit crappy'

The journey to home ownership typically starts by finding a trusted a real-estate agent and getting prequalified with a mortgage lender familiar with the local area.

Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association President Miguel Vega said first-time homebuyers should start with a homeowner education course by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency or another trusted source.

Then, prospective buyers , Vega said, should work with real-estate professionals to get qualified for downpayment assistance programs and to find creative financing opportunities, if needed.

"A lot of our new generations are part of the gig economy — Uber drivers or working in restaurants, especially in the Latino community have different sources of revenue," Vega said. "A lot of lenders are building other programs with more relaxed guidelines. Some of these programs are as simple as showing bank statements."

Often, the first step Vega takes with future homeowners is to find ways to reduce their debt and improve overall finances so they are more attractive to lenders.

He also focuses a lot of energy on managing expectations of prospective buyers who want homes outside their budgets.

Finding your dream home often means making compromises on a starter home to build equity before buying a nicer second property.

"My first house was a semi-mobile home. It was my stepping stone," Vega said. "It doesn’t matter if your first house might be a little bit crappy. That’s a great motivation to be creative with your finances and use that house as a stepping stone to your next home."

For those who have been working in the market for years like Pierce, there is no shortage of challenges in the ever-fluctuating economy.

She knows, though, what buyers want and is tending to every detail of the move-in ready home before listing the property.

Among its design features, the house has a warm entryway with panel moulding, a guest suite with a separate entrance and a unique wooden ceiling in the dining room.

"I try to elevate everything with high-end selections. I'm a big lighting snob. I like the name-brand lights and plumbing fixtures," Pierce said. "This house is very classic and light."

