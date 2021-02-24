Pinnacle Renewable Energy Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Q4 2020 Revenue of $116.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million

$28 million Contributed to Growth-Related Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) today announced its financial results for the 13-week ("Q4 2020") and 52-week ("Fiscal 2020") periods ended December 25, 2020.

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Revenue in Q4 2020 was $116.9 million, $25.4 million or 27.8% higher than Q4 2019 revenue of $91.5 million; the net loss was $2.5 million in Q4 2020 versus $3.1 million in Q4 2019.

The net loss for Q4 2020 includes $0.1 million for expenses related to the proposed acquisition of Pinnacle by Drax Group PLC (LSE:DRX) ("Drax") and $0.2 million of net insurance benefits compared with $3.0 million in Q4 2019. Excluding these expenses and benefits, the net loss would have been $2.6 million in Q4 2020 compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2019.

Adjusted Gross Margin (1) ("AGM") in Q4 2020 was $19.8 million or 17.0% of revenue compared to $16.4 million or 17.9% of revenue in Q4 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $15.4 million, or 13.2% of revenue compared to $11.3 million or 12.3% of revenue in Q4 2019. Excluding the insurance benefits reported above, AGM in Q4 2020 would have been $19.5 million compared to $13.0 million in Q4 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA would have been $14.9 million and $8.1 million in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 respectively.

Capital expenditures net of non-controlling interests totaled $32.1 million in Q4 2020, including $28.1 million on growth-related projects, compared with $12.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was $411.2 million resulting in available liquidity of $153.3 million. Net debt includes $84.7 million associated with growth-related projects still under construction, as well as $34.7 million associated with the recently completed High Level mill.

SUMMARY OF FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Revenue for Fiscal 2020 totaled $490.5 million; $112.7 million or 29.8% higher than Fiscal 2019 revenue of $377.8 million; the net loss in Fiscal 2020 was $3.9 million compared to a net loss of $10.0 million in Fiscal 2019.

The net loss for Fiscal 2020 includes $0.2 million for expenses related to the proposed acquisition of Pinnacle by Drax and $4.8 million of net insurance benefits compared with $2.5 million in Fiscal 2019. Excluding these expenses and benefits, the net loss would have been $8.5 million in Fiscal 2020 versus $12.5 in million in Fiscal 2019.

The Company's AGM for Fiscal 2020 was $80.5 million or 16.4% of revenue compared to $65.0 million or 17.2% of revenue in Fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2020 was $61.6 million versus $47.2 million in Fiscal 2019. Excluding the insurance benefits reported above, AGM would have been $77.1 million in Fiscal 2020 versus $59.3 million in Fiscal 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA would have been $58.6 million in Fiscal 2020 compared with $43.3 million in Fiscal 2019.

Capital expenditures net of non-controlling interests totaled $109.3 million in Fiscal 2020, including $100.3 million on growth-related projects, compared with $53.8 million in Fiscal 2019.

FACTORS IMPACTING FOURTH QUARTER, 2020

Production in Q4 2020 was 489,000 MT, 11% higher than the same quarter last year but 17% below Q3 2020. Shipments totaled 526,000 MT, 24% more than Q4 2019 but 12% below the prior quarter. A total of 39,000 MT of third-party pellets were purchased in Q4 2020 compared with 16,000 MT in Q4 2019 and 15,000 MT in Q3 2020.

Houston Incident and Other Issues Impact Production Volumes

Production at the Houston plant was suspended on November 25th as a result of a fire-related incident in the dryer area of that mill. Production resumed on December 10th on a reduced basis. A plan to repair the dryer and the other equipment damaged in the incident at a cost of $5.5 to $6.0 million has been developed and will be covered by the Company's insurance policies, subject to standard deductibles. The production impact at Houston during the quarter has been estimated at 16,000 MT.

Operating and reliability issues at the Company's Aliceville plant resulted in the loss of 20,000 MT during Q4. There were several unplanned shuts related to mechanical and electrical failures and to the reinforcement of safety standards.

Operating disruptions at the Lavington and Armstrong plants in the B.C. Interior stemming from congestion at the Fibreco terminal in North Vancouver resulted in the loss of approximately 5,000 MT of production during Q4 2020. The impact on service levels at the terminal as a result of the Fibreco grain silo collapse in October has been more extensive and will take longer to resolve than initially expected. In addition to the impact on production, Pinnacle incurred approximately $0.5 million in additional inland transportation costs and demurrage associated with the Fibreco matter in Q4 2020.

Approximately 9,000 MT of production was lost in Q4 2020 due to CN service disruptions unrelated to the Fibreco matter.

Lower Production and Inclement Weather Impact Shipments

The combination of lower production volumes and inclement weather in both B.C. and Alabama, which impacted the pace of ship loading, had a negative impact of shipment volumes and revenues during the quarter.

Reduced Supply of Sawmill Residuals Impacts Fibre Costs

Sawmill residuals dropped from 84% of the Company's feedstock in Q3 2020 to 77% in Q4 2020 due to reduced sawmill operating rates in the last two weeks of the quarter and a decision by the Company to utilize a higher level of fibre inventory as feedstock during the quarter. Overall, fibre costs were up 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Commencement of Production at High Level

A total of 8,000 MT of pellets were produced at the newly commissioned plant at High Level, Alberta in the quarter. While production levels were ahead of the Company's commissioning plan, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by $0.7 million in Q4 2020 as operating costs at the plant were amortized over a relatively small volume of production.

PROGRESS ON GROWTH-RELATED CAPITAL PROJECTS

High Level Construction Completed

As indicated above, construction of the new 200,000 MT mill at High Level, Alberta was completed during Q4 2020. The new mill is 50% owned by Pinnacle and 50% owned by Tolko Industries Inc. ("Tolko").

Pinnacle contributed $10.1 million to the project in Q4 2020, bringing the Company's total expenditures to $33.9 million or approximately 99% of its share of estimated total project costs.

Demopolis Construction Proceeds as Planned

Construction continued during the quarter on the 360,000 MT per year mill in Demopolis, Alabama, in which Pinnacle has a 70% interest.

Initial production at Demopolis is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Additional costs incurred to advance the electrical scope of the project and the barge loading area will add an additional $4.5 million to the cost of the project, bringing the total capital investment at Demopolis to $133.2 million (Pinnacle's share $93.2 million).

Pinnacle contributed $15.7 million to the project in Q4 2020, bringing expenditures to-date to $55.9 million or approximately 60% of budgeted costs.

Other Growth Capital Projects

The Phase 2 Project at Aliceville, Alabama was completed in early October. This project added a truck unloading system to the mill's infrastructure, broadening access to sawmill residuals in the region and supporting the Company's goal of boosting production volumes at the mill.

The Meadowbank WESP upgrade was completed during the quarter. The upgrade will enhance the operating flexibility of the facility and allow Pinnacle to continue to adapt to structural changes in fibre supply in the B.C. Interior. The upgrade is expected to increase the mill's production capacity by 40,000 MT per year.

ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT

On February 8, 2021, the Company announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Drax to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pinnacle. The Company's shareholders are entitled to receive $11.30 per share in cash with all future dividends suspended starting in the first quarter of 2021. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second or third quarter of 2021 and is subject to approval by two-thirds of the votes cast by holders at a special meeting of the Company's shareholders, approval by a majority of the votes cast by holders of Drax shares at a meeting of Drax shareholders, and other governmental and regulatory approvals.

OUTLOOK

The demand for wood pellets remains strong. Year-over-year production increases are expected as the Entwistle plant operates at full capacity, benefits are realized from the upgrades at Williams Lake, Meadowbank, and Aliceville and High Level continues its commissioning process.

Cold weather is expected to impact production at the Company's Canadian mills and increase drying costs, which is typical in the winter months. In addition, the Fibreco grain silo incident will continue to impact loading operations at the port throughout Q1 2021 and possibly longer, with additional impacts on rail service and production.

Pinnacle's order backlog remains strong at $6.7 billion.

On-going uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including reports of higher positive test results in areas where the Company operates, have the potential to impact operations and the availability and cost of feedstock for the mills. Barring a deterioration in the business environment due to COVID-19 or other factors, the construction of the Company's growth-related projects will continue as planned.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019

Unit 13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Revenue $000's 116,911 91,465 490,505 377,808 Income before finance costs and other income $000's 3,070 2,187 19,137 6,748 Net loss(1) $000's (2,497) (3,055) (3,876) (9,974) Net loss attributable to owners $000's (1,965) (3,661) (5,041) (10,807) Basic and diluted loss per share $/share (0.06) (0.09) (0.15) (0.30) Adjusted Gross Margin (2)(3) $000's 19,826 16,417 80,521 64,980 Adjusted Gross Margin per MT (2)(3) $/MT 37.69 38.54 35.60 37.34 Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (2)(3) % 17.0% 17.9% 16.4% 17.2% Adjusted EBITDA (4)(2) $000's 15,441 11,282 61,646 47,173 Adjusted EBITDA per MT (4)(2) $/MT 29.35 26.48 27.25 27.11 Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (4)(2) % 13.2% 12.3% 12.6% 12.5% Free Cash Flow (2) $000's 6,117 2,951 30,837 17,170 Annualized Return on Invested Capital (2) % 11.2% 8.8% 11.6% 10.1% Annualized Cash Flow Return on Assets (2) % 11.5% 10.6% 11.0% 9.9%



















December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Total assets $000's



766,922 629,391 Total debt $000's



379,770 316,014















Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Operating Highlights

13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Industrial wood pellets produced (5) MT ('000) 489 442 2,046 1,741 Industrial wood pellets purchased (6) MT ('000) 39 16 160 91 Industrial wood pellets sold MT ('000) 526 426 2,262 1,740











Contracted Backlog (7)





December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Fiscal 2021 $ billions



0.6 0.4 Fiscal 2022 $ billions



0.7 0.5 Fiscal 2023 and thereafter $ billions



5.4 6.0 Total product sales under Contracted Backlog $ billions



6.7 6.9

Notes (1) For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, net loss included $nil million and $4.5 million respectively of net insurance recoverable related to the Entwistle incident (13-week and 52-week periods ended December 27, 2019 - $3.0 million and $2.5 million). For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, net loss included $0.2 million of net insurance recoverable related to the Houston incident ($nil for 2019). (2) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for definition of the items discussed below and as well as reconciliations of non-IFRS measure with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (3) For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, AGM included $nil million and $3.1 million respectively of net insurance recoverable related to the Entwistle incident (13-week and 52-week periods ended December 27, 2019 - $3.4 million and $5.7 million). For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, AGM included $0.3 million of net insurance recoverable related to the Houston incident ($nil for 2019). (4) For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included $nil million and $2.6 million respectively of net insurance recoverable related to the Entwistle incident (13-week and 52-week periods ended December 27, 2019 - $3.2 million and $3.9 million). For the 13-week and 52-week period ended December 25, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included $0.5 million of net insurance recoverable related to the Houston incident ($nil for 2019). (5) Includes MT produced by all facilities managed by Pinnacle, including Houston Pellet LP ("HPLP") and Northern Pellet LP ("NPLP"). (6) Includes MT sold that were purchased from third parties, excluding HPLP. (7) We enter into long-term, take-or-pay offtake contracts with large and well capitalized counterparties or their affiliates. "Contracted Backlog" represents the revenue to be recognized under existing contracts assuming deliveries occur as specified in the contracts. As a result of customer preferences or logistics management, there can be movement in the timing of deliveries that may result in revenue being recognized in either a preceding or following interim period.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Net debt (current and long term debt, current and long term lease liabilities (excluding charter vessel), offset by cash and cash equivalents) at December 25, 2020 was $411.2 million, while available liquidity (cash and cash equivalents and unused credit capacity) was $153.3 million. This compares with net debt of $389.4 million and liquidity of $169.6 on September 25, 2020. Net debt includes $84.7 million relating to capital expenditures on growth-related projects not yet commissioned, as well as $34.7 million associated with the recently completed High Level mill. As at December 25, 2020 the Company had sufficient liquidity and was in compliance with all debt covenants.

The following table summarizes the Company's credit facilities and availability as of December 25, 2020:



Revolver

loan Term loan Delayed

draw loan Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available 65,000 280,000 185,000 530,000 Mandatory amortization - 5,600 - 5,600 Drawings 6,000 280,000 102,200 388,200 Unused portion of facility 59,000 - 82,800 141,800 Add:







Cash and cash equivalents - - - 11,510 Available liquidity at December 25, 2020 59,000 - 82,800 153,310

The revolver loan, term loan and delayed draw loan each have a maturity date of June 14, 2024.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

The following measures are used by management as key performance indicators for our business: Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt to Invested Capital, Annualized Return on Invested Capital and Annualized Cash Flow Return on Assets. Please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 25, 2020.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE FISCAL 2020 YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 25, 2020









Fiscal year ended Note December 25, 2020 December 27, 2019







Revenue 23 490,505 377,808







Costs and expenses





Production

346,266 258,547 Distribution

62,223 54,021 Selling, general and administration 13 20,049 18,495 Amortization of equipment and intangible assets

42,830 39,997



471,368 371,060







Operating income

19,137 6,748 Other income/(expense)





Equity earnings in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership 8 (330) 573 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,058) (1,103) Impairment of Entwistle

- (9,417) Impairment of intangibles

- (278) Insurance recovery for property loss at Entwistle

3,643 9,000 Finance costs 14 (26,534) (24,178) Other income

157 6,376



(24,122) (19,027)







Net loss before income taxes

(4,985) (12,279)







Income tax recovery





Deferred 15 1,109 2,305



1,109 2,305







Net loss

(3,876) (9,974)







Net (loss)/income attributable to:





Owners of the Company

(5,041) (10,807) Non-controlling interests 12 1,165 833



(3,876) (9,974) Net loss per share attributable to owners (basic and diluted): 16 (0.15) (0.33) Weighted average of number of shares outstanding (thousands): 16 33,359 33,238







Fiscal year ended

December 25, 2020 December 27, 2019 Net loss

(3,876) (9,974) Items that may be recycled through net income:





Foreign exchange translation of foreign operations, net of tax

(4,506) (940) Comprehensive loss for the period

(8,382) (10,914)







Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:





Owners of the Company

(8,195) (12,127) Non-controlling interests

(187) 1,213



(8,382) (10,914)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE FISCAL 2020 YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 25, 2020









Fiscal year ended Note December 25, 2020 December 27, 2019 Cash provided by (used in)













Operating activities





Net loss

(3,876) (9,974) Financing costs, net 14 26,534 24,178 Distributions from Houston Pellet Limited Partnership

- 2,400 Insurance received for business interruption at Entwistle 22 9,516 7,100 Realized gain on derivatives and foreign exchange 14 2,095 2,189 Items not involving cash:





Amortization of equipment and intangible assets

42,830 39,997 Equity loss/(earnings) in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership 8 330 (573) Loss on disposal of equipment

1,058 1,103 Stock-based compensation 11 642 1,020 Inventory write down 5 688 181 Impairment of Entwistle plant

- 9,417 Impairment of intangible assets

- 278 Insurance recoverable recorded in income related to Entwistle 22 (7,259) (22,000) Business interruption insurance recorded in income related to Houston 22 (490) - Deferred income tax recovery 15 (1,109) (2,305) Cash flow from operating activities

70,959 53,011 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 17 15,317 (20,049)



86,276 32,962 Financing activities





Drawings on revolver loan 9 278,200 199,600 Repayment of revolver loan 9 (291,400) (198,850) Drawings on term debt 9 - 277,944 Repayment of term debt 9 (5,600) (194,000) Drawings on delayed draw loan 9 82,200 20,000 Repayment of delayed draw loan 9 - (49,760) Principal payment of leases 25 (9,253) (7,550) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11 243 332 Dividends paid during the period 11 (8,757) (19,939) Investment from non-controlling interest

18,689 5,652 Distributions to non-controlling interest

(487) (1,100) Finance costs paid 14 (19,817) (19,215)



44,018 13,115 Investing activities





Insurance recovery for property loss at Entwistle 22 4,643 8,000 Increase in restricted cash

(1,325) - Purchase of intangible assets 7 (71) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment 17 (133,361) (61,032) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

400 157



(129,714) (52,875)







Foreign exchange gain on cash position held in foreign currency

(337) 37 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

243 (6,761) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

11,267 18,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

11,510 11,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









As at Note December 25, 2020 December 27, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

11,510 11,267 Restricted cash

1,325 - Accounts receivable 4 30,941 36,764 Inventory 5 42,679 46,938 Receivable against NMTC debt 26 - 12,774 Other current assets

4,308 10,916 Total current assets

90,763 118,659







Property, plant and equipment 6 565,442 399,181 Goodwill and intangible assets 7 98,795 100,191 Investment in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership 8 7,217 7,548 Deferred income tax assets 15 4,468 2,448 Other long-term assets

17 1,364 Total assets

766,922 629,391







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

64,737 50,663 Revolver loan 9 6,000 19,200 Current portion of long-term debt 9 21,700 3,128 Current portion of NMTC debt 26 - 12,774 Current portion of lease liabilities 25 10,879 7,424 Other current liabilities

315 1,786 Total current liabilities

103,631 94,975







Long-term debt 9 352,070 293,686 Lease liabilities 25 92,765 29,551 Other long-term liabilities 10 6,857 2,462 Deferred income tax liabilities 15 1,130 - Total liabilities

556,453 420,674







EQUITY





Shareholders' equity





Common shares 11 278,076 277,619 Contributed surplus

4,377 4,145 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,474) (1,320) Deficit

(130,989) (117,191) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

146,990 163,253 Non-controlling interest 12 63,479 45,464 Total equity

210,469 208,717 Total liabilities and equity

766,922 629,391

Pinnacle's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for Fiscal Year ended December 25, 2020 and its Annual Information Form for the Fiscal Year ended December 27, 2019 are available on the Company's website at pinnaclepellet.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PINNACLE

Pinnacle is the second largest producer of industrial wood pellets in the world. The Company's products are used to displace fossil fuels in the production of baseload electrical power in key markets around the world. The Company operates nine production facilities in Western Canada and one in Alabama, with one additional facility under construction in Alabama and more in development. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. Pinnacle has entered into long-term, take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent an average of 99% of its production capacity through 2026.

(1) NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. Please see page 14 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for definition.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Some of the specific forward-looking information contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: our expectations regarding growth in biomass-based fuel sources within the European and Asian power generating portfolio; growth in global demand for wood pellets; anticipated supply delivery times under our off-take contracts; anticipated capital cost and maintenance capital expenditures required by our facilities; COVID-19 and anticipated production from our facilities.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Financial Risk Factors" section of the MD&A and in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2020, which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described herein and in the AIF are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us. Readers are urged to consider such risks, uncertainties and factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information, and are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") contained in this document was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing shareholders with information on Pinnacle's financial outlook. Pinnacle disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable securities laws in Canada. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

SOURCE Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.

