U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,779.45
    +341.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.88
    +7.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

NASITTUQ AWARDED CONTRACT TO OPERATE CANADA'S NORTH WARNING SYSTEM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACLLF
  • ACLTF

Partnership between ATCO Frontec and Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics Corporation secures contract valued at $592M

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

A radar installation near Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, part of the 5,000-km North Warning System spanning Canada&#x002019;s north (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

The Government of Canada has awarded Nasittuq Corporation (Nasittuq), a partnership between ATCO Frontec (part of the ATCO Group) and the Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics Corporation (PAIL), a seven-year contract to operate and maintain the North Warning System (NWS), beginning April 1, 2022. The contract includes four, two-year extension options.

Under the contract, Nasittuq will operate and maintain 47 remote NWS sites in the Canadian Arctic and three facilities in Ontario. The remote sites include helipads, gravel runways, more than 100 buildings and over 300 bulk fuel storage tanks, and involves maintenance, logistics, environmental systems management, systems engineering and project management.

"Together, PAIL and ATCO Frontec have the deep knowledge and understanding required to operate successfully in the North," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. "With its technical expertise, Nasittuq has once again proven it's the right choice for Canada."

"We're thrilled to bring the North Warning System contract home." said Jody Langelier, President, Nasittuq. "The team is ready to deliver world-class technical and logistics services for this critical defence infrastructure."

"This contract represents an incredible opportunity for Inuit economic development in the North," said Harry Flaherty, Chairperson, PAIL. "As a majority Inuit-owned corporation, Nasittuq will deliver long-lasting benefits to our Inuit shareholder corporations and Inuit beneficiaries, including earnings, employment, sub-contracting opportunities, and training to Northerners."

The NWS, a chain of radar sites and support facilities, form part of Canada's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) agreement with the United States. It was established in 1985 to detect and allow for an early response to potential threats entering North American air space.

In Canada, the NWS consists of 47 radar sites located along the Arctic Ocean, including 11 long-range radar sites and 36 short-range radar sites. The Canadian facilities are remotely monitored and controlled from North Bay, Ont. on a 24-7 basis.

Nasittuq previously held the NWS operations and maintenance contract from 2001 to 2014. Prior to that, ATCO Frontec was the first Canadian contractor to operate the defence system from 1987 to 2000. In 1994 ATCO Frontec formed a joint-venture partnership with PAIL to bring opportunities to the Inuit, which became Nasittuq in 2000. Nasittuq also currently provides site support and management services at Canadian Forces Station Alert on the northern tip of Ellesmere Island, Nunavut.

To learn more about ATCO Frontec, please visit our website.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Risk
403 808 2636
colin.jackson@atco.com

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
587 228 4571
kurt.kadatz@atco.com

Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

NASITTUQ AWARDED CONTRACT TO OPERATE CANADA&#x002019;S NORTH WARNING SYSTEM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c9028.html

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado company readies to start turning Iowa cow manure into fuel

    A Colorado company has started gearing up production at a plant in the Midwest that will turn manure from 20,000 dairy cows into renewable natural gas expected to be sold in California. Englewood-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) on Monday officially started bringing online its newly-built facility near three dairies in northwest Iowa. It’s gathering manure to capture methane for processing into pipeline-quality natural gas.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Europe’s Renewables Are Crowding Out Gas as Coal Phase-Out Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s renewable energy sources are helping reduce its dependence on natural gas that’s still costing the region dearly.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Ma

  • Hyzon Motors to establish Australian Headquarters

    Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), Melbourne will be home to Hyzon Motors Australia's headquarters, under a new partnership agreement between the RACV and Hyzon, a global leader in zero-emissions hy...

  • BlackRock, NextEra Pitch EV Charging Network for U.S. Truck Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Daimler Truck Holding AG and NextEra Energy Inc. aim to spend $650 million to build and operate battery charging and hydrogen refueling stations for trucks across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesJoe Rogan Apolo

  • Bell ranked once again as Canada's fastest 5G mobile network

    Today, Bell is pleased to announce that its 5G network is awarded Canada's fastest 5G network by Ookla. With this award, Bell's 5G network continues to be the most awarded with recent top honours from Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) for best 5G network and PCMag for fastest mobile network (4G and 5G) overall. Bell 5G also outpaces the major 5G networks in the United States, according to PCMag in its 2021 fastest mobile network Canada report.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • Natural Gas Hits Brick Wall

    Natural gas markets have been explosive to the upside during the Monday session, but as you can see, we have seen quite a bit of pushback from the sellers.

  • Another winter storm coming

    A new storm is taking shape over the center of the country, threatening to impact millions. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

  • Cold temperatures in South Florida cause iguanas to pass out and fall from trees

    In South Florida, falling temperatures mean falling iguanas. After a cold front passed over the area this weekend, the drop in temperature left iguanas "cold-stunned," causing the creatures to drop from trees — which can be a hazard to humans.

  • Bankers Making Improbable Green Claims May Soon Be Exposed

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankers may soon have a harder time arguing that climate pledges and fossil-fuel financing can go hand in hand.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapThe Science Based Targets initiative (S

  • Winter storm to hit North Texas won’t compare to 2021 Texas Freeze. Here’s what to know

    Although experts say the weather won’t be comparable to last year’s freeze, there’s a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon and it’s important to be prepared.

  • Injured snowy owl found on Green Bay's Quincy Street has long road to recovery but 'feisty,' doing well at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

    A snowy owl was rescued on Green Bay's east side and is being cared for by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, undergoing surgery and now recovering.

  • Study: Permian Basin 'super emitters' identified in aerial study

    The 30 sites identified as having the highest emissions included well pads and pipelines, along with gas compressor and processing facilities.

  • Gigantic woodpecker gets his share at backyard bird feeder

    Pileated woodpeckers are the largest woodpeckers in North America. Once the second largest, only to the ivory-billed woodpecker which is now extinct, the pileated is a giant among birds. They grow to 45cm (18 inches) and have such a solid bone structure that they can pound their enormous bills into the wood of decaying trees in such a way as to leave a field of debris at the base of the tree. Nature lovers hiking in a forest or woodlot are likely to see evidence of the pileated woodpecker's work in the form of large holes and shredded tree fibers, as well as chunks of wood in a pile on the ground. The pileated chisels deep holes in decaying trees to get at the larvae of insects that burrow into the trees. Their preferred food is carpenter ants and beetle larvae. This eliminates pests that can threaten trees and it also creates habitats for other animals such as owls. The pileated woodpecker makes a loud racket as it bangs its large beak against tree trunks, creating a sound that can be heard for a mile or more. These birds often beat their beaks against trees in territorial displays, choosing hollow trees with the best resonance. They can rap their beak against a tree between 11 and 30 times per second. Weasels, squirrels, snakes and foxes will prey on the young in the nest, but a full grown pileated has few predators except owls and hawks. The beautiful red crest and impressive size of these birds makes them a very welcome sight at any backyard bird feeder. They will appear daily if they are offered suet.

  • Sunreef’s New 140-Foot Electric Catamaran Promises Unlimited Range

    You can cruise the high seas for as long as you please.

  • 'Going to be a mess': Up to 8 inches of snow with freezing rain, sleet from winter storm

    “It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

  • Tesla fans complain that Biden ignores company’s EV leadership

    Some of Tesla's loyal band of devotees and CEO Elon Musk say the White House has been unfairly snubbing America's top-selling electric vehicle brand in its support for EVs as a way to fight climate change — and they're making their discontent known.

  • Air quality specialist: It's important to understand livestock's role in climate

    “The animals are receiving a lot of criticism these days. But, the public is really confused about livestock’s impact on the climate”