U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.77
    +5.37 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.30
    +62.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.89
    +1.17 (+4.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,535.88
    +468.61 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

NASP Encouraged by Biden Administration’s Effort to Reduce Out-of-Pocket Drug Costs for Seniors, Asks That More Be Done to Protect the Pharmacies that Support Them

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)
·3 min read

NASP asks the Administration to strengthen and finalize proposed rule to address egregious growth of pharmacy “DIR” fees

Washington, D.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy’s President and CEO Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, issued comments that laud the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for taking steps to reduce out of pocket drug costs for seniors through initial pharmacy Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR) reforms. However, NASP urged CMS to do far more to protect patient access to the pharmacy of their choosing and protect specialty pharmacy businesses.

Rising pharmacy DIR fees under Medicare Part D have been harming specialty patients who are living with life-altering and life-threatening medical conditions and the pharmacies that serve them. CMS stated in its Medicare Part D proposed rule that pharmacy price concessions (DIR fees) grew a staggering 107,400 percent between 2010 and 2020, with no savings passed onto Medicare beneficiaries. CMS estimates that the reforms outlined in its proposal will lead to over $20 billion in savings for seniors.

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy President and CEO Sheila Arquette, RPh stated, “We are extremely grateful to CMS for beginning the process of addressing pharmacy DIR reform. CMS has a real opportunity to reduce senior drug costs through pharmacy DIR reform, and it also has a critically important opportunity to eliminate the practices that are reducing or eliminating patient access to pharmacies of their choosing and reducing pharmacy market competition. The rule makes important reforms but simply does not go far enough. The statistics about the growth of DIR fees speak for themselves and are unsustainable for pharmacies.”

Pharmacy DIR fees are monies received by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and Part D plans and include concessions pharmacies are forced to pay after, and sometimes up to six months after, they have dispensed medications to seniors. Pharmacy DIR fees result in profit for PBMs/payers while forcing pharmacies to fill Medicare prescriptions below cost.

“CMS has the legal authority to ensure that anti-competitive practices against pharmacies come to an end. Many pharmacies have closed or consolidated as a result of these practices and these reforms are long overdue,” said Arquette.

NASP asked that the proposed rule be finalized this year with immediate additional protections included for pharmacies to go into effect in 2023. Specialty pharmacies throughout the country submitted comments to CMS and over 230 stakeholders joined together to issue comments in a letter that NASP helped to coordinate.

# # #

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, logistics providers, wholesalers/distributors and ​​​practicing pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians. With over 150 corporate members and 2,200 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Novartis AG

    Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The firm sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.

  • Auxita and KEEP Partner to Simplify the Specialty Therapy Journey of Patient Support Programs

    KEEP Labs, the developers of the Modern Medicine Cabinet and KARE by KEEP Adherence Platform, are pleased to announce a partnership with Auxita, an industry leader in digitizing the specialty patient journey. This partnership launches a novel solution that provides healthcare professionals with real-time adherence insights for Canadians taking specialty medications.

  • California healthcare workers hold COVID memorial

    California healthcare workers gathered together to remember their colleagues who died during the pandemic surges.

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3225

    GBP/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.3200 and is testing the resistance level at 1.3225.

  • Williston-focused petroleum cos. to combine in $6B merger of equals, keep Houston HQ

    The merger-of-equals structure means that the two companies are combining without either of them turning over cash or a significant premium to the other’s legacy shareholders. These kinds of deals increased in the energy industry in 2020 due to the economic climate at the time.

  • EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

    The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy faster under the plans, which national governments will be largely responsible for implementing. The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has triggered an overhaul of the 27-country EU's energy priorities as Brussels seeks to wrest countries free from depending on Russia, which supplies around 40% of the bloc's natural gas.

  • Coinbase Blocks Over 25K Russian Wallets Linked to Illicit Activity

    US-based exchange Coinbase has blocked over 25,000 addresses related to Russian users who were supposedly engaged in illicit activities.

  • Nothing But Bullish News As Oil Prices Soar

    As Biden banned Russian energy imports and hopes of an Iran deal dwindled, there seems to be nothing but bullish news in oil markets this week and oil prices are reacting as such

  • DraftKings Stock Is Downgraded on Regulatory Headwinds, Competition

    Argus Research analyst John Staszak lowered his call on the stock to Hold from Buy. The shares fell.

  • Oil price surge and its impact on consumers

    Oil futures keep surging higher — but consumers may be able to handle the spike in energy prices given their strong balance sheet, says one strategist.

  • Global biotech breaks ground on 355-job Holly Springs facility. Here's when hiring will ramp up.

    The company has said jobs at the $550 million facility will pay average salaries of more than $119,000 per year.

  • Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Parent Closes Stores, Suspends Operations in Russia and Belarus

    PVH Corp., the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, said it is temporarily closing its stores and suspending commercial operations in Russia and Belarus as a result of the war in Ukraine. PVH said it had no direct operations in Ukraine but virtually all of its business partners in that country have also closed their stores. The three countries accounted for about 2% of total net revenue in 2021, it said. The company's stock hit a 52-week low on Monday before recovering slightly to

  • In a Surprise Move, Josh Schulman Is Exiting Michael Kors, Capri + John Idol Will Stay on as CEO

    Capri reported strong quarterly results last month.

  • Biden’s Ban on Russian Energy Risks Higher Gas Prices

    President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. would stop importing Russian energy. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said. “The decision today is not without costs here at home,” the president said, noting that gasoline prices have already risen 75 cents a gallon since the start of the invasion.

  • European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks ended off session lows on Monday, helped by a 4.3% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, but inflation fears amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw German and Italian shares confirm a bear market. London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lost the least, down 0.4% with oil majors BP Plc and Shell jumping 3.8% and 8%, respectively, as the U.S. and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine which Moscow calls a "special operation". Europe's largest economy, Germany, is not currently planning to stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal but is keeping the option open, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

  • Industry Moves: Former Bearpaw Exec John Pierce Joins Lamo + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Uber Just Increased Its Guidance. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Uber stock was up more than 4% in premarket trading after the ride-share company raised its fiscal first-quarter 2022 outlook. Trips represent ride bookings, while gross bookings represent the total dollar value generated by Uber’s ride-hailing, grocery and food delivery and freight-shipping businesses.

  • Upwork stock sinks after company suspends Russia business, yanks outlook

    Shares of Upwork Inc. tumbled 12.6% in Monday trading after the company, which runs a platform that connects freelancers with clients who need work performed, said it would be pulling out of Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say

    Volkswagen Group has reached a patent agreement over 4G technology which could resolve its dispute with Taiwanese computer maker Acer, sources close to the German automaker said on Tuesday. Acer in December filed a lawsuit in the U.S. state of Virginia against Volkswagen, German newspaper WirtschaftsWoche reported at the time, alleging that Volkswagen had infringed on its patents for 4G mobile chip technology in its cars. The carmaker has paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but has been using 4G technology in its cars for the past two years without the appropriate licence, Acer claimed.

  • Stock Markets Trying to Stabilize

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, as we are hanging about the 4200 level.