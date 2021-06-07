U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,632.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,838.50
    +34.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.30
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    28.04
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,494.65
    -2,866.20 (-7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.62
    -84.83 (-8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,095.87
    +76.63 (+0.26%)
     

Naspers co-leads $14.5M extension round in mobility startup WhereIsMyTransport

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Many people in emerging markets depend on informal public transport to move across cities. But while there are ride-hailing and bus-hailing applications in some of these cities, there's a dire need for journey-planning apps to improve mobility for users and reduce the time they spend commuting.

South African-founded startup WhereIsMyTransport is one such company filling that gap for now. Today, it is announcing a $14.5 million Series A extension to continue its expansion across emerging markets; the company already has a presence in South Africa and Mexico.

Naspers, via its investment arm, Naspers Foundry, co-led the investment with Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund. According to Naspers, the size of its check was $3 million. Japan's SBI Investment also participated in the round.

The extension round is coming a year after WhereIsMyTransport received a $7.5 million Series A investment from VC firms and strategic investment from Google, Nedbank and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC).

Google, Toyota Tsusho invest in WhereIsMyTransport to map transport in emerging cities

Devin de Vries, Chris King and Dave New started the company in 2015. As a mobility startup, WhereIsMyTransport maps formal and informal public transport networks. The company then uses data gotten to improve the public transport experience, making commuting safe and accessible.

In addition to this, WhereIsMyTransport licenses some of this data to governments, DFIs, NGOs, operators, and third-party developers. It claims this is done for research, analytics, insights and consumer and enterprise solutions purposes.

"WhereIsMyTransport started in South Africa, focused on becoming a central source of accurate and reliable public transport data for high-growth markets. We're thrilled to welcome Naspers as an investor as our journey continues in megacities across the majority world," said CEO Devin de Vries in a statement.

Last year when we covered the company, it had mapped 34 cities in Africa while actively mapping some in India, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Since then, it expanded into Mexico City last November and has completed multiple data production projects in the city alongside Lima, Bangkok, Gauteng and Dhaka. Right now, the company has worked in 41 cities across 28 countries.

WhereIsMyTransport also launched its first consumer product Rumbo, which provides network information from all modes of public transport in Mexico with more than 100,000 users delivering over 750,000 real-time network alerts. The company says there are plans to launch Rumbo in Lima, Peru later this year.

Devin de Vries CEO_WhereIsMyTransport
Devin de Vries CEO_WhereIsMyTransport

Devin de Vries (CEO WhereIsMyTransport). Image Credits: WhereIsMyTransport

For co-lead investor Naspers Foundry, this is the firm's first investment in mobility. So far, it has funded four other South African startups -- Aerobotics, SweepSouth, Food Supply Network and The Student Hub -- with a focus on edtech, food and cleaning sectors.

"We couldn't pass on the opportunity to back an extraordinary South African founder who has built his business here in Cape Town to a global market leader in mapping formal and informal transportation with a strong focus on emerging markets," head of Naspers Foundry Fabian Whate told TechCrunch.

He also added that there is an overlap between mobility and the food and e-commerce businesses that seem to be the main focus from a Naspers perspective. "The global food and e-commerce businesses, often operating in emerging markets, are quite reliant on mobility solutions. So there's a great overlap between what the Naspers Group does and the vision for WhereIsMyTransport."

In South Africa, WhereIsMyTransport’s clients include Johannesburg commuter rail system Gautrain and Transport for Cape Town. On the other hand, its international client base includes Google, the World Bank and WSP, and others.

South Africa CEO of Naspers Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa said: “Mobility remains an obstacle for billions of people in high-growth markets across the world. Our investment in WhereIsMyTransport is a testimony of our belief that great innovation and tech talent is found in South Africa, and with the right backing and support, these businesses can provide solutions to local challenges that can improve the lives of ordinary people in South Africa and abroad.”

Who will own the future of transportation?

Recommended Stories

  • YC-backed Ziina raises $7.5M seed led by Avenir Growth Capital and Class 5 Global

    Cash is the predominant method of sending and receiving payments in the Middle East. Last month Telda, a now two-month-old startup in Egypt, raised an impressive sum as pre-seed to offer digital banking services. Today, Ziina, another startup based in Dubai, has closed $7.5 million in seed funding to scale its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service across the Middle East and North Africa.

  • The Station: Aurora gets closer to a SPAC deal, Spin's new strategy and Waymo One app numbers

    If you want access to the main stage — where folks like Mate Rimac, Chris Urmson and GM's Pam Fletcher will be interviewed — then type in "Station50" to buy a full access pass for a 50% discount. The big micromobility news of the week revolves around Spin, and it's not about whether or not Ford is spinning out the company; they kept a pretty tight lip on that, but clearly big changes are happening. In Ko's place is Ben Bear, who previously served as CBO of Spin.

  • UBS ramps up 'Netflix' of banking to tap into stream of millionaires

    UBS's new hybrid digital wealth management platform has attracted $3.7 billion in its first year, boosting chief executive Ralph Hamers' strategy of winning more business from the lower echelons of the global rich. The world's biggest wealth manager is trying to improve its digital services to reach customers outside its super rich core client base, with a new online platform called MyWay open to people with 250,000 Swiss francs ($278,000) upwards. The project, started in May last year before Hamers' became CEO, has the potential to pull in $30 billion within the next 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said.

  • Indian giant Tata Digital to invest $75 million in fitness startup CureFit

    Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, said on Monday it has signed a deal to invest up to $75 million in fitness startup CureFit. As part of the deal, CureFit co-founder and chief executive Mukesh Bansal will join Tata Digital as president and also continue in his role at the Bangalore-headquartered startup. Earlier this year, Tata Group acquired a majority stake in online grocery startup BigBasket, and is reportedly in talks to acquire online pharmacy 1mg, according to local media reports.

  • Saudi Aramco Hires Banks for Debut Dollar Islamic Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers including Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale.The state-controlled company may offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The firm is raising cash to help fund its commitment to pay out $75 billion in

  • Iconic Taipan House eludes executives succeeding Peter Wong at HSBC

    The two officials who have succeeded Peter Wong Tung-shun as HSBC's Asia-Pacific chief executive (CEO) will be based in Hong Kong, but neither will occupy the so-called Taipan House on The Peak, Noel Quinn said on Monday. Quinn, the bank's group CEO, said Wong would continue to occupy the property, a colonial era home located on Middle Gap Road that overlooks Aberdeen and the south side of Hong Kong Island. The bank, the biggest lender in Hong Kong and Europe, on Monday confirmed a report by the

  • Jeff Bezos to travel on first Blue Origin human space flight

    Bezos post on Instagram indicates he, his brother and the winner of an ongoing auction will be aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard space craft for its scheduled launch on July 20.

  • S&P closes nominally lower as investors wait for a catalyst

    The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news. The Dow closed well within negative territory, while the Nasdaq advanced. "Thematically, we're done with earnings, so you have this lull in between earnings when what drives the market is economic data points," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

  • China Could Use Digital Yuan to Promote Capital Convertibility

    (Bloomberg) -- China could use the digital yuan in a cross-border “regulatory sandbox” program to test capital account convertibility between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to a proposal by a senior central bank official.Authorities could “explore allowing market entities with strong demand for cross-border financial services and controllable risks to use the digital yuan as a carrier in the pilot program of capital account convertibility” between the two cities, Xing Yujing, director of the

  • US STOCKS-S&P closes essentially flat as investors wait for a catalyst

    The S&P 500 ended a languid session nominally lower on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving catalysts. The Dow joined the S&P to close in negative territory, while the Nasdaq ended higher. "Thematically, we're done with earnings, so you have this lull in between earnings when what drives the market is economic data points," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

  • Big Biogen boost on Alzheimer's news could win back biotech investors

    The approval by U.S. regulators on Monday of a Biogen Inc drug to treat Alzheimer's disease could reinvigorate investor interest more broadly in biotech and pharmaceutical shares that have struggled in 2021. Biogen shares soared 38%, closing at their highest level in over six years, after the company's aducanumab was cleared as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's. The approval lifted shares of other companies developing treatments for the mind-wasting disease and helped push key biotech stock gauges to their best days in months. “The biotech sector needed a spark and this was an explosion,” said Kevin Gade, a portfolio manager focusing on biotech and pharma stocks for Bahl & Gaynor.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • China Youran Dairy, PAG Seek Up to $799 Million in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Youran Dairy Group Ltd., a Chinese dairy product maker, and its shareholder, private equity firm PAG, are seeking to raise as much as HK$6.2 billion ($799 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering.The company and funds managed by PAG are selling 715.4 million shares at HK$6.98 to HK$8.66 each, according to the prospectus. It starts taking investor orders from Monday and the offer is expected to be priced on June 10. The stock is set to begin trading on June 18 in Hong

  • Most U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Inflation, Tax Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most U.S. equities declined and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed inflation risks and the potential impact of a minimum corporate tax that could enable foreign governments to impose levies on big American companies.The S&P 500 fell, after earlier climbing toward an all-time high, with decliners outnumbering gainers by about 2-to-1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, with 20 of its 30 members closing lower. The Nasdaq 100 turned higher as Biogen Inc. surged after i

  • The IRS just paid out 2.8 million surprise tax refunds — will you get one?

    And even more are on the way, thanks to President Biden's COVID rescue package.

  • As AMC Entertainment stock surges, SEC says it’s watching memes for ‘disruptions of the market, manipulative trading, or other misconduct’

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warns that it is closely monitoring moves in the market, amid the surge in values of meme stocks AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp.

  • Bitcoin's slump opens the door to a tax loophole every investor needs to know

    Here's how to transform your crypto losses into savings.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We all want to build a profitable portfolio – but if you’re new to the markets, and starting from scratch, where do you begin? It’s tempting to buy into the big names, the companies that have been making waves and generating headlines. Tempting, but probably not the best idea. These companies have already made their splash; while they will continue to bring returns, they might not be the best choice for a retail investors looking to expand a return-oriented portfolio. Start by looking low. Not a

  • ‘Resist the temptation’ to short AMC Entertainment, other meme stocks ‘because these prices can go to unimaginable highs,’ says Interactive Brokers founder

    Betting against stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop Corp., may be a fool's errand and particularly dangerous in a climate of a meme-stock revolution that has helped to propel the value of socially driven assets into the stratosphere, warns Thomas Peterffy.

  • 'It's really frustrating': Worker shortages are putting more money in employees' pockets but could slow the economy

    Worker shortages are forcing firms to give more hours to current employees, increasing their pay. But they can't meet demand, shrinking the economy