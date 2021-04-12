U.S. markets closed

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (NVG) Announces CEO Transition

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd
·2 min read
MICHAEL SEMLER, FORMER CFO, WILL SUCCEED GAVIN COLLIER AS INTERNAL SUCCESSION PLAN IS REVEALED

Vancouver, BC, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased to announce Michael Semler, former CFO and director of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., has been named by the board of directors as the company’s next CEO, effective immediately. Gavin Collier, who served for the last two years as CEO, decided to step down to pursue other professional opportunities. He will stay with the company as a close advisor.

Gavin Collier stated, “Michael Semler is the natural choice to be NVG’s next CEO. His strategic vision has been integral in launching Nass Valley and his passion, integrity and health and wellness industry experience are ideal characteristics to lead Nass Valley’s team to the next level.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.
+1 (609) 651-0032
Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 818503
Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd


