Nasuni File Data Services Keeps Power on for Energy Industry with Cyber Resilience and Hybrid Worker Support

·4 min read

Company experiences 165% increase in energy sector data under management; Joins OSDU Forum to support growing Data Platform demand

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced strong customer growth in the energy industry with data under management increasing by more than 165% since the end of Q1 2021. This growth is powered by a greater amount of cloud migrations, strong demand for high-performant file access and sharing capabilities from remote locations and the persistent need for business resiliency from threats such as ransomware.

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni’s corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com. (PRNewsfoto/Nasuni)
As energy organizations accelerate cloud migrations, forward-thinking companies like Capricorn Energy, Core Laboratories, EnQuest, Fugro, Ithaca Energy, Subsea7 and Wood PLC are replacing legacy file storage and data protection with a modern File Data Services approach. As a result, Nasuni is increasing its delivery of expertise and innovations specific to the energy segment.

"In the energy industry, employees need immediate, easy access to their files whether they are out in the field, on an oil rig in the middle of the ocean or working from their home office," said Malcolm Brown, global IT manager at Geoactive. "Nasuni is able to provide exactly that - local file access performance and sharing while radically simplifying the management of file system infrastructure, protecting from ransomware and ensuring business continuity with the ability to restore any location within minutes. Nasuni proves to be an exceptional partner with great support. This, plus the fact that the solution is significantly lower in cost-of-ownership than traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) and other cloud offerings is the icing on the cake."

The Nasuni File Data Platform supports extreme remote locations, such as oil drilling rigs utilizing low-bandwidth satellite connectivity, allowing workers to share files and collaborate hundreds or thousands of miles apart. This capability enables the easy sharing of large seismic and CAD data files without bottlenecking the data line. Nasuni recently announced more remote and hybrid work capabilities, including highly secure VPN-less file access, accelerated file transfer and integrations with Microsoft 365 and Teams, bringing workers in the sector closer together.

"Organizations in the energy industry not only need to share files and data from remote locations, but protect that information from disasters including ransomware," said Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni. "The well-publicized shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in 2021 is still fresh on the minds of IT leaders in the sector. The Nasuni File Data Platform provides the cyber resilience that helps protect, defend and recover from file-level ransomware attacks in minutes."

With a proven track record of providing a cloud-based file infrastructure for some of the world's largest, most demanding energy companies, Nasuni has also joined the Open Surface Data Universe (OSDU) Forum, which "enables the energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing energy needs." Comprised of more than 225 active members, the OSDU Forum and OSDU Data Platform are gaining momentum. Nasuni's energy customers, who are leading members of OSDU, are encouraged by the benefits the OSDU Data Platform is providing to the industry. Similarly, the major hyper-scaler cloud providers with whom Nasuni has alliance partnerships are all active members helping the platform evolve. This will offer the energy industry and its partners a vibrant and open ecosystem to unlock the value of data so that smarter decisions get made faster.

To learn more about how Nasuni helps energy customers reduce file storage costs, improve collaboration and gain resistance to cyber threats, please read our case studies.

About Nasuni

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

