Natamycin Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 102.7 Mn by the End of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The North America Natamycin Industry is expected to register 6.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Overall natamycin demand across China is projected to grow at 6.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global natamycin market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 61.0 Mn in 2022. Furthermore, overall natamycin sales are slated to increase at 6.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 102.7 Mn by 2032.



Demand for natamycin is expected to rise dramatically as a result of its use in numerous sectors, including agriculture, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, poultry, and medicine for treating fungal infections as well as preserving products.

Natamycin has become one of the commonly used preservatives in food products like sausages, mushrooms, and cheese to prevent the growth of yeasts and molds. It helps food manufacturers to naturally extend the shelf life of products and reduce food waste.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16168

Demand for natamycin is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to its wide range of applications in food products such as cheese, processed meat, fruits & vegetables, bakery items, beverages, and others.

Similarly, growing demand for processed and packaged food products as a result of changing lifestyles and eating habits will boost natamycin sales during the projection period.

In addition to this, rising usage of natamycin as an effective antifungal medicine in pharmaceutical industry will create growth prospects for the market over the next ten years. Natamycin is being increasingly used to treat fungal infections around the eye. It works by stopping the growth of certain fungi including candida, fusarium, and aspergillus.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By form, the powder segment holds the largest share of the global natamycin market.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold around 41.0% market share in 2022.

Currently, the U.S. holds approximately 92.3% share of the North America market.

Europe is expected to account for over 24.9% share of the worldwide natamycin industry during the forecast period.

Germany holds nearly 20.4% share in the Europe market.

With rising demand for natural food preservatives, China holds 54.2% market share in the East Asia market.





Story continues

"The demand for preservatives in meat and dairy products like sausages and cheese is growing, which is driving the natamycin market. Besides this, increasing consumption of packaged foods due to changing lifestyles and eating habits boost natamycin sales during the forecast period.”-says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16168

Who is Winning?

Leading companies offering natamycin include DSM, Danisco, Handary, VGP, Silver-Elephant, and AMTECH BIOTECH. These key players are continuously focusing on increasing their production capacities and adopting merger & acquisition strategy to stay ahead of the competition.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the natamycin market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the natamycin market based on form (powder, liquid), and application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pet food, animal feed) across seven major regions.



Natamycin Industry by Category

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pet Food

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Ask For Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16168

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/natamycin-market

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Juice Concentrate Market Size: The worldwide juice Concentrates Market size is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032, reaching USD 55,401.7 million.

Dairy Enzymes Market Sales: The dairy enzymes market is estimated at USD 700 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 1,500 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Dairy Ingredients Market Forecast: The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to total US$ 66 Bn in 2023. The overall market value is expected to reach US$ 118 Bn by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2033.

Algae Fats Market Demand: The Global Algae Fats Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 4,126.2 Mn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.3% by 2022-2032.

Plant-based Sausages Market Outlook: The Global Plant-based Sausages Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1,562.2 Mn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 22% by 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



