U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,788.75
    -30.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,988.00
    -86.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,103.50
    -131.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.84
    -1.24 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.10
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4000
    +0.1290 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,281.44
    -550.00 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.79
    -11.60 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,114.39
    -230.85 (-0.84%)
     

NATASHA MANIFESTS ON 16 OCTOBER 2022 WITH NEW VENUES, ARTISTS AND PUBLIC PROGRAMMES

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh edition of Singapore Biennale 2022 (SB2022) named Natasha has officially opened to the public. Organised by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore (NAC), audiences can embark on a journey with Natasha and its artists and collaborators, and re-discover different perspectives of viewing and relating to the world.

Exhibition view of Level 5 Gallery, Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Exhibition view of Level 5 Gallery, Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

 

Installation view of Haegue Yang's The Hybrid Intermediates – Flourishing Electrophorus Duo (The Sonic Intermediate – Hairy Carbonous Dweller and The Randing Intermediate – Furless Uncolored Dweller) (2022) at Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Installation view of Haegue Yang's The Hybrid Intermediates – Flourishing Electrophorus Duo (The Sonic Intermediate – Hairy Carbonous Dweller and The Randing Intermediate – Furless Uncolored Dweller) (2022) at Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

 

Installation view of Cevdet Erek's Bergama Stereo (2022) in Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Installation view of Cevdet Erek's Bergama Stereo (2022) in Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

Spanning various spaces on Levels 1, 3 and 5 of Tanjong Pagar Distripark, the homeground of SAM plays host to an exciting and diverse selection of works of artists from Singapore, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. With the most recent Benesse Prize having taken place on 15 October 2022, South Korean artist Haegue Yang, who was conferred the 13th edition of this award, has sonic sculptures presented here for audiences to encounter.

Trevor Yeung's The Pavilion of Regret (2022) at Yan Kit Playfield. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Trevor Yeung's The Pavilion of Regret (2022) at Yan Kit Playfield. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

 

Ranu Mukherjee's Ensemble for Non-Linear Time (2022) at the Singapore Flyer (part of AWKNDAFFR's Islandwide Coverage). Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Ranu Mukherjee's Ensemble for Non-Linear Time (2022) at the Singapore Flyer (part of AWKNDAFFR's Islandwide Coverage). Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

Conceived as exploratory spaces for audiences to wander, rest and converse, SB2022 takes place in a variety of venues beyond Tanjong Pagar Distripark and traditional gallery settings. Everyday spaces like regional libraries, Yan Kit Playfield, International Plaza and the iconic Singapore Flyer are some of the multiple locations visitors to the Biennale can experience art.

Additionally, No. 22 Orchard Road, part of the Temasek Shophouse extension, will open from December 2022. Audiences can look forward to experiencing Natasha at this location through artistic practices that put the artists' local communities at the core of the project, and works which invite more personal encounters.

Installation view of Zarina Muhammad's Moving Earth, Crossing Water, Eating Soil (2022) at St John’s Island. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
Installation view of Zarina Muhammad's Moving Earth, Crossing Water, Eating Soil (2022) at St John’s Island. Image courtesy of Singapore Art Museum. (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

Natasha takes audiences past Singapore's coastline to the Southern Islands with the support of the Sentosa Development Corporation and the Singapore Land Authority. These islands provide a space for reflection, imagination, and projection while serving as a potent site for art, artists, and the public to gather in lived encounters. Audiences can encounter six artistic projects that engage with our relationship to nature, social practices and myths.

The main event for SB2022 will run from 16 October 2022 to 19 March 2023. More information on ticketing can be found on SB2022's website (https://www.singaporebiennale.org/). Join the conversation on Facebook (@SingaporeBiennale) and Instagram (@sgbiennale). Assets may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/SB2022mediakit.

About the Singapore Biennale

The Singapore Biennale was established in 2006 as the country's pre-eminent platform for international dialogue in contemporary art. It presents and reflects the vigour of artistic practices in Singapore and the region within a global context, and fosters productive collaborations and deep engagement with artists, arts organisations, and the international arts community.

The Singapore Biennale cultivates public engagement with contemporary art through a period of concerted activities. It complements achievements in other areas of arts and culture, collectively enhancing Singapore's international profile as a vibrant city in which to live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))
(PRNewsfoto/Singapore Art Museum (SAM))

SOURCE Singapore Art Museum (SAM)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Pause Rate Cuts as War Stirs Economic Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank is set to refrain from cutting interest rates for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the attack on Ukraine, as risks of higher inflation intensify following the Kremlin’s call-up of reservists to fight in the war.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers

  • Huobi Global to end HUSD trading, delist stablecoin

    Crypto exchange Huobi Global will delist its stablecoin HUSD on Friday, refund holders 1:1 with USDT.

  • Airbus raises cashflow target on strong dollar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus raised its 2022 free cashflow forecast on the back of a strong dollar and reaffirmed delivery and production targets while delaying the projected introduction of its newest jet, the A321XLR, by a few months. Quarterly revenues rose 27% to 13.309 billion euros. For 2022, Airbus raised its target for free cashflow before M&A and customer financing by a billion euros to 4.5 billion.

  • Poker legend Annie Duke on why quitting can be a good thing

    At this point, it seems like everyone is talking about the trend of “quiet quitting," where employees slowly start disengaging from their work. Well, Annie Duke has a suggestion for you: Quit at full volume. The legendary poker player has a new book out on the subject titled “Quit: The Power of Knowing When To Walk Away."

  • Analysis-Tech wreck shows U.S. megacaps not immune to corrosive Fed tightening

    Amazon was the latest corporate giant to deliver bad news, saying on Thursday that costs might eviscerate profits in the current quarter. Amazon's report was the latest worrying announcement from the big tech-focused companies that command outsized weightings in stock indexes and are nearly ubiquitous in investor portfolios. Earlier in the week, Google-parent Alphabet missed Wall Street's target for revenue growth in the third quarter as ad sales remained weak, while inflation and a strong dollar led Microsoft to report its slowest topline growth in five years.

  • 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate activists

    Climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” with glue and liquid on Thursday but one of the world's most iconic paintings was not damaged in the latest of such publicity-seeking stunts. “Art is defenseless, and the Mauritshuis firmly rejects attempts to damage it for any purpose whatsoever,” the museum said.

  • French iconic painter of black Pierre Soulages dead at 102

    French painter Pierre Soulages, an icon of post-World War II European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died, according to the Soulages Museum in his hometown of Rodez. A major Soulages retrospective at the Louvre on the year of his 100th birthday was held in 2019, in which the museum called him “a major figure of non-figurative painting” and paid tribute to his “remarkable vitality.”

  • What's on at the Canadian War Museum in November

    The Museum is open, Tuesday through Sunday. Please book your timed admission ticket online. For more information, visit warmuseum.ca/remember.

  • The future of creative freedom is on the line, starring Andy Warhol, Prince and 2 Live Crew

    Fair Use says it is OK to use this image because this is a commentary on it. Right? U.S. Supreme CourtThe internet has opened access to culture. Billions of webpages build on the art, images, music, film, television and writing of the past. This explosion of content leads to tough questions over ownership of creative work and exclusivity of use. The highest court in the land may soon try to better define the limits of free use, or the right to remix previously published work. On Oct. 12, 2022, t

  • Activist glues his head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in The Hague

    A climate activist glued his head to glass covering the world-famous "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting at a museum in The Hague on Thursday, though the artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said. A second activist glued their hand to the wall next to the 1665 work by Dutch master Johannes Vermeer, and an unidentified liquid was thrown, the Mauritshuis museum said. An unverified video on social media showed two men near the painting, both wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts.

  • In ‘Straight Line Crazy,’ Ralph Fiennes Turns ‘Master Builder’ Robert Moses Into a Big Bore

    Courtesy of The Bridge TheaterIronies should abound in a play about Robert Moses, the urban planner, “master builder” and subject of Robert Caro’s iconic and devastating biography The Power Broker who reshaped New York over four decades as its most powerful public official despite getting crushed in his one attempt to win elected office himself.Those ironies start and, regrettably, mostly end with Straight Line Crazy’s arrival this week from London to make its New York debut Off-Broadway (to Dec

  • Trai Byers Jokes Wife Grace Gealey 'Always Has Notes' After Watching Him Perform: She's 'a Rock'

    The actor tells PEOPLE his wife — who recently announced she is pregnant — is “stoked” about him making his Broadway debut in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

  • ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: History Muddied in the Trenches

    A German-language Netflix adaptation of the classic Erich Maria Remarque novel has lots of gore, little glory and a skewed take on World War I.

  • Spooky movies, country music and Scottish music workshop happen in Halloween week

    Tivoli Theatre shows 'Psycho,' 'Rocky Horror' at Buskirk-Chumley, Mike's Dance Barn has country music, FAR Center showcases Scotland's dance music.

  • Speculation Keeps the Market Honest: Analyst

    "Often, trading is equated with gambling," says Noelle Acheson, former head of research at CoinDesk and sister company Genesis Trading, and current analyst for the "Crypto Is Macro Now" newsletter. "But, that overlooks the fact that speculation actually helps keep the market honest."

  • This Social Security Bridge Strategy Can Help Secure Your Retirement

    Most people approaching retirement plan to rely on Social Security payments for at least part of their retirement income, and they also realize that the longer they wait to claim those benefits, the bigger their monthly Social Security check will … Continue reading → The post This Social Security Bridge Strategy Can Help Secure Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CS First Boston revival comes with talent and capital dilemmas

    LONDON (Reuters) -Seeking to restore vigour to a business that has been languishing, Credit Suisse says it will reshape its investment bank by resurrecting the First Boston brand. To lead Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB), which will be carved out of the Swiss lender, the bank is tapping board member Michael Klein, a shrewd dealmaker who is no stranger to entrepreneurial projects having set up his own advisory boutique in 2010. Saudi National Bank (SNB), controlled by the government of Saudi Arabia, has pledged to invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in Credit Suisse itself for a stake of up to 9.9%, and said it may back the standalone CSFB which will operate as an independent capital markets and advisory bank headquartered in New York.

  • Despite Slowdown In Chinese Luxury Goods Market, Tapestry Willing To Tap Small Cities

    In an unusual expansion in China, Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is looking to open stores for the American brand Coach in the coming 12 months. Tapestry is willing to enter lower-tier cities where most Western competitors are reluctant to tread and amid a deep slump in Chinese luxury sales. Tapestry's Asia Pacific president Yann Bozec told Reuters that the company plans to look at other tier-four cities as candidates for the 30 new stores this financial year. The move follows some 60 Tapestry store o

  • SK Hynix adds to evidence that the chip glut is here to stay for a while

    SK Hynix Inc. added to concerns Wednesday that the semiconductor industry has entered a glut as the chip maker missed expectations for the quarter and forecast declining market demand out into 2023.

  • Samsung Electronics Profit Misses Estimates as Chip Prices Fall

    Samsung Electronics Co.'s profit missed analyst estimates as chip prices declined. South Korea's largest company reported third-quarter net income of 9.1 trillion won ($6.4 billion) in the three months ended September. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg on average projected net income of 9.4 trillion won. &nbsp; Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim Culpan shares his take on the results on Bloomberg Television.