Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. announces the launch of (Pr)NAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid®

Pr NAT-LENALIDOMIDE expands affordable treatment options for patients with multiple myeloma and patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, announced today the launch of PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid® to be approved by Health Canada.

PrNAT-LENADLIDOMIDE is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE is also indicated for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion of 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

"We are proud to have led the way for an accessible treatment option for multiple myeloma that may alleviate the financial burden for myeloma patients, as well as public and private payers," said Glenn Ikeda, Ph.D., CEO of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. "Our team has been working diligently to improve the supply of accessible, high-quality medicines to Canadian patients. The launch of PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE represents an important milestone in Natco's continued efforts to expand its product portfolio and is the result of considerable Canadian investment that will bring cost savings to healthcare at a critical time."

Sales of oncology medicines have nearly tripled over the past decade with a shift towards higher-cost drugs1. Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells and the second most common form of blood cancer2. Patients with this type of cancer may have low blood cell counts and immune problems giving them a higher chance for getting infections such as pneumonia. The bones can be affected leading to bone pain and breaks (fractures)3. About 7,400 Canadians are living with or are in remission from myeloma4 and every day, 9 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease5. To date there is no cure for myeloma, however several types of treatments help control the disease.

"As self-administered capsules, lenalidomide is an important therapy for Canadian patients whose lives are critically impacted by a variety of myeloma-related events and symptoms. This treatment aims at prolonging survival and improving quality of life. The availability of NAT-LENALIDOMIDE as the first generic alternative to Revlimid® is excellent news," commented Joe Kamel, Registered Pharmacist, at PureHealth Pharmacy in Barrie, Ontario.

Pr NAT-LENALIDOMIDE is available through the RevAid® risk management plan in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg capsules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the objectives and business of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. These statements are based on current expectations about the market and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks arise, or if estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Natco disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

About NATCO PHARMA (CANADA) INC.

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company focused on research, development and manufacturing.

Established in 2012, Natco Canada supplies accessible, high-quality medicines throughout Canada.

For a full list of our products, please visit www.natcopharma.ca.

Revlimid and RevAid are trademarks of Celgene Corporation.

