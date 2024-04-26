Nate Monroe: Jacksonville's police and fire pension debt approaches staggering $3 billion

The shield of the Jacksonville Police & Fire Pension fund is displayed on the Main Street side of its headquarters.

COMMENTARY | The pension debt for Jacksonville police and firefighter retirees is approaching a staggering $3 billion and will require taxpayers to put up about $178 million next year to cover City Hall's obligations, according to the latest actuarial report provided in the fall to the Police and Fire Pension Fund, record levels of red ink at a time when city officials are nearing a deal to upgrade EverBank Stadium, considering the construction of a new jail and locked in collective bargaining talks with public-safety unions over pay and other benefits.

The unfunded liability — that is, the shortfall between what the fund is obligated to pay out and what its current assets can actually cover — rose to $2.83 billion, meaning the pension plan for public-safety retirees is less than 45 percent funded. In only five years over the past two decades has the fund been in worse financial shape, having fallen sharply from an almost 87 percent funded status in 2000.

The way Jacksonville calculates its pension debt is "unique," the actuarial report, conducted by GRS Consulting, said. And indeed, the philosophical underpinning of the city's pension-debt strategy is to deliberately slow-walk paying it off until a special sales tax kicks in around 2030 that will alleviate pressure on the city's general fund, the portion of the budget that pays for parks, libraries and other quality-of-life services. That strategy, however, means the financial status of the fund, and the unfunded liability, will continue to grow rapidly over the next several years.

That backloading of debt payments puts significant financial burden on future taxpayers, which deviates from guidance in state law that generally bans "the use of any procedure, methodology, or assumptions" that "transfer to future taxpayers any portion of the costs which may reasonably have been expected to be paid by the current taxpayers.”

" ... it is our opinion that current costs are likely to be transferred to future taxpayers under this arrangement," GRS said in the actuarial report.

By 2030, the year the tax is set to begin, the unfunded liability is projected to grow to $3.5 billion and will require City Hall to put up $278 million for its annual contribution — an amount the sales tax is projected to cover only in part, about 37 percent. So even after the sales tax kicks in, City Hall will have to continue using well north of $100 million out of its general fund to meet its annual payment obligations.

This slow-burning crisis is the legacy of a series of reforms voters partially approved in 2016 to the city's retirement plans. Those reforms included esoteric accounting tricks that allowed the city to, in essence, underpay in the short-term on the pension debt. The $178 million due next year, for example, is the most the city will have ever paid into the plan, but it's well short of the $258 million GRS calculated the city probably should pay using a more standard method of accounting for pension debt; failing to do so simply moves more of a financial burden onto taxpayers in the future.

Story continues

The administration of former Mayor Lenny Curry previously argued that the lower payment, coupled with the future sales tax, provided much-needed short-term relief so the city could continue to fund other priorities, like downtown redevelopment and neighborhood improvements. But it has never been definitively proven that the full pension-reform package actually saved the city money.

Curry's plan closed the existing pension to new hires and enrolled future employees in 401(k)-style retirement plans, but the cost of getting all the city's employee-unions to agree to that change required consecutive years of pay increases — not just to police and firefighters but all municipal employees — as well as the restoration of costly, generous pension benefits, like automatic cost-of-living increases, to current members that had been previously eliminated to stem the runaway debt.

Pay increases carry short and long-term costs since they can also factor into employee retirements, and the 401(k)-style plans the city created for employees had large, upfront city expenses built into them as well. The new 401(k)-style retirement plan for JSO employees, for example, is far more generous than almost any plan offered to rank-and-file employees in the private sector: For police, the city contributes 25 percent of an employee's pay each year, and an employee is considered fully vested — meaning they're entitled to both their own contributions to that plan as well as the employer's — after just three years.

So while the city can directly contribute less into the Police and Fire Pension Fund today because of Curry's reforms, those other costly aspects of his plan mean some or all of those "savings" may have simply been spent in ways that are harder to track.

Eliminating pensions for future hires — at the time, Jacksonville was the only major city to do so for all employees — may also be contributing to a recruitment and retention crisis within JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a problem the unions are asking the city to help rectify with better pay and benefits (another added cost of Curry's reform plan). This could be true within other branches of city government, including JEA, although those pension plans are in generally better shape.

Mayor Donna Deegan has so far steered clear of the pension mess, although one proposal her administration has considered to help pay for stadium upgrades is borrowing some portion of the costs from the city's pension funds — a proposal that immediately caused a lot of background grousing.

Other projects on the table are also going to stretch city finances in the coming years: A new jail, for example, which the City Council and sheriff are eager to move forward on, could cost up to $1 billion, and that would be on top of the hundreds of millions the city will have to commit to a large-scale renovation of EverBank Stadium, a proposal that could be made public in a few weeks. And the federal pandemic aid that left Jacksonville and other city governments around the country flush with cash is running out.

It's always easier to budget when city coffers are overflowing. Those days are at a definitive end.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Jacksonville's police and fire pension debt approaches staggering $3 billion