U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.25
    -33.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,966.00
    -217.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,524.00
    -131.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.80
    -18.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3470
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,611.77
    +2,565.84 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.93
    +53.56 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.43
    -82.67 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Natera Announces Completion of the Largest Prospective Validation Study of a Commercial Cell-Free DNA Test in Lung Transplantation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Results from the VALID study accepted for presentation of late breaking abstract at premier CHEST conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in improving patient outcomes through genetic and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, announced the completion of the VALID Study (Validation for Allograft Lungs Implementing Donor-derived cell-free DNA) for Prospera™ in lung transplant recipients. This clinical validation study has been accepted as a late-breaking abstract for presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) international online meeting, CHEST 2021, to be held on October 17–20, 2021.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)
Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

The prospective study conducted by The Ohio State University (OSU) lung transplant program examined 204 plasma samples obtained with concurrent bronchoscopy biopsy procedures from 104 lung transplant recipients between September 2020 and June 2021. Using the Prospera Lung test, donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) levels were compared across clinical-histopathologic diagnostic cohorts. During the study, 35 episodes of acute rejection were captured for analysis. This study represents the largest prospective trial of a commercial dd-cfDNA test for lung transplant assessment.

"We're proud to partner with Natera, a leader in dd-cfDNA testing, on this important study as we seek to improve outcomes for patients living with lung transplants by exploring new technologies and advancing the standard of care," said Brian Keller, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at OSU and the study's principal investigator. "The acceptance of this late-breaking abstract underscores the transplant community's interest in the Prospera test and the potential for dd-cfDNA testing after lung transplantation."

The abstract, titled "A Spectrum of Immunologic Events is associated with Elevated Donor-derived Cell-free DNA after Lung Transplantation", will be presented at CHEST 2021 by Justin Rosenheck, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at OSU.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Natera's Prospera Heart launch, whose validation included a multi-site prospective study of more than 250 samples collected in 2020-2021, combined with previously collected heart samples, for a total validation of greater than 350 samples.

"The Prospera test has been clinically validated as a tool for assessing both kidney and heart rejection in transplant patients, and we are thrilled to validate it for lung transplant assessment as well," said David Ross, M.D., FCCP, medical director of lung transplantation at Natera. "We look forward to the strong results being presented at the upcoming CHEST annual meeting. Our goal is to provide the most accurate tests to help physicians diagnose early rejection and ultimately improve health outcomes for thousands of patients."

About the Prospera test

The Prospera test leverages Natera's core single-nucleotide (SNP)-based massively multiplexed PCR (mmPCR) technology to identify allograft rejection non-invasively and with high precision and accuracy, without the need for prior donor or recipient genotyping. The test works by measuring the fraction of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in the recipient's blood. It may be used by physicians considering the diagnosis of active rejection, helping to rule in or out this condition when evaluating the need for diagnostic testing or the results of an invasive biopsy. The Prospera test has been clinically and analytically validated for assessment of active rejection regardless of clinical presentation. It has been developed and its performance characteristics determined by Natera, the CLIA-certified laboratory performing the test. The test has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CAP accredited, ISO 13485 certified, and CLIA certified.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 pr@natera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-announces-completion-of-the-largest-prospective-validation-study-of-a-commercial-cell-free-dna-test-in-lung-transplantation-301393783.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • J & J Applies for Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Booster

    Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has submitted its latest data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for the use of its COVID-19 booster shot in individuals over 18 years of age. Shares rose on the news and closed at $159.58 on October 5. A Phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study showed that a JNJ booster shot taken 56 days after the primary dose provided 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S. and 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, 14 d

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why

    American members of the armed forces are set to battle a sneaky new enemy: rising healthcare costs. Health insurance premiums and prescription drug copays are set to jump for some members of the U.S. military and their families in 2022. … Continue reading → The post Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • MindMed Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Sphere Health

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has agreed to partner with Sphere Health – a physician-founded employee benefits provider targeting treatments for people with severe mental illness – to collect and analyze multimodal data in order to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with mental illnesses including anxiety and affective disorders.

  • Natural immunity vs. COVID-19 vaccine: Which is stronger?

    One of the arguments against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. This topic has received a lot of attention of late, with NBA players and health care workers speaking out and citing “natural immunity” as what they believe to be a valid reason for refusing to get the shot.&nbsp; &nbsp;However, health experts in the U.S. say immunity through vaccination is the best way to protect people who have had COVID-19 from reinfection. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, explains why.

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • If You Notice This When You Stand Up, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Many assume the first signs of cognitive decline will appear when they notice they begin to forget important details or mix up specific dates or facts. In reality, many everyday actions can potentially serve as a warning sign the neurodegenerative disease is developing, including how you're handling your finances to your driving habits. But according to a study, even something as simple as how you feel when you stand up from your seat can be an early sign of dementia if you notice this one thing

  • Orasure gets $109M government contract, plans to open additional manufacturing facility

    The funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity at a Bethlehem plant, and to build a new plant.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

    Chillis contain irritants, explaining why you might sweat after a hot meal. Prudence Wade finds out more.

  • COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer

    New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.

  • Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

    DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019. Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues. Republican and Democratic leaders put partisanship aside during an outpouring of support for Mrs. DeSantis on social media.

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.