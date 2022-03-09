U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.82
    +2.12 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.70
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1058
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9280
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,004.73
    +3,234.43 (+8.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,351.91
    +634.38 (+2.57%)
     

Natera to Host Special Investor Call in Response to Misleading Short Seller Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NTRA
    Watchlist

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will provide an update on a recent misleading short seller report in a special investor call.

(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)

Conference Call Information:

Date:

March 10, 2022



Time:

4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET)



Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic




(617) 500-6932, International



Password:

9967134



Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgatjhxh

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 pr@natera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-host-special-investor-call-in-response-to-misleading-short-seller-report-301499596.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Natera loses more than $1.7 billion in market cap, even after company calls Hindenburg report 'misleading'

    Shares of Natera Inc. plummeted 32.9% in active afternoon trading Wednesday toward a 22-month low, enough to pace all of the Nasdaq's decliners, after noted short seller Hindenburg Research called the Texas-based genetic testing services company, "Pioneers in deceptive medical billing." Trading volume ballooned to 33.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of less than 1 million shares. "Based on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry expert

  • Kristen Stewart And Her Fiancée Dylan Meyer Look So In Love, I'm Kvelling

    Relationship goals for life.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, share buyback of up to $10 million

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of its shares.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Fir

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Immine

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Amazon Stock Soars After 20-For-1 Split. $10 Billion Share Buyback

    Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjusted that will begin trading on June 6, the company said Wednesday.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Asana Stock Tumbles. The Company Is Warning of Larger Losses.

    Asana reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter. But the company is forecasting larger-than-expected losses as its ramps up investment.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Jumped as Much as 23% Today

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) are soaring today. As an independent bank with a tight focus on the cryptocurrency industry, Silvergate enjoyed two simultaneous but separate tailwinds. First, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that outlined a "whole-of-government" effort to set up a legal and regulatory framework for trading and ownership of cryptocurrencies.

  • Investors Are Underestimating Block's Potential

    Shares of financial technology stock Block (NYSE: SQ) are trading 65% off highs of just a few months ago, even including its bounce after a very strong earnings report. Not only are investors selling growth stocks, but they've also been abandoning companies like Block who were seen as beneficiaries of the pandemic's shift to e-commerce. The volume going through the Square side of Block's business is impressive.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.