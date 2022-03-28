Natera Listed as One of World's Most Innovative Health Companies by Fast Company

Company recognized for its ability to monitor therapy response with its Signatera™ MRD test

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

Natera ranked sixth in the Health category and was recognized for its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Signatera, and its ability to monitor immunotherapy response. Two major studies1,2 have demonstrated Signatera's ability to predict which patients, across a broad range of cancer types, are most likely to benefit from immunotherapy. As of November 2021, Medicare covers the serial use of Signatera for pan-cancer immunotherapy monitoring .

"This recognition is a testament to the impact Signatera has made on the lives of people living with cancer and our pursuit to transform cancer care with personalized MRD testing," said Steve Chapman, CEO of Natera. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to developing innovative products and services that help inform people about their health and are honored to have made this prestigious list."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts each year, providing both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

