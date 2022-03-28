U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Natera Listed as One of World's Most Innovative Health Companies by Fast Company

·3 min read
In this article:
  • NTRA

Company recognized for its ability to monitor therapy response with its Signatera™ MRD test

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Natera, Inc.)

Natera ranked sixth in the Health category and was recognized for its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Signatera, and its ability to monitor immunotherapy response. Two major studies1,2 have demonstrated Signatera's ability to predict which patients, across a broad range of cancer types, are most likely to benefit from immunotherapy. As of November 2021, Medicare covers the serial use of Signatera for pan-cancer immunotherapy monitoring.

"This recognition is a testament to the impact Signatera has made on the lives of people living with cancer and our pursuit to transform cancer care with personalized MRD testing," said Steve Chapman, CEO of Natera. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to developing innovative products and services that help inform people about their health and are honored to have made this prestigious list."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts each year, providing both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

References

  1. Powles T, Assaf ZJ, Davarpanah N, et al. ctDNA guiding adjuvant immunotherapy in urothelial carcinoma. Nature. 2021;595(7867):432-437.

  2. Bratman SV, Yang SYC, Iafolla MAJ, et al. Personalized circulating tumor DNA analysis as a predictive biomarker in solid tumor patients treated with pembrolizumab. Nat Cancer. 2020;1(9):873-881.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-listed-as-one-of-worlds-most-innovative-health-companies-by-fast-company-301511427.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

