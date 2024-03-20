Will Natera (NTRA) Continue to Deliver Solid Topline Growth?

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC, an investment Management Company, released its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. October had negative returns from the equity markets in the fourth quarter of 2023, but November and December saw a robust market rally that produced positive returns for the quarter. The strategy returned 4.84% (net of fees) compared to 12.59% for the Russell 2500™ Growth Index. Over the trailing year, the strategy returned 15.46% compared to 18.93% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a diagnostics company. On March 19, 2024, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock closed at $91.26 per share. One-month return of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was 30.82%, and its shares gained 63.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a leader in cell-free DNA diagnostics, primarily dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. Their goal is making personalized genetic testing and diagnosis part of the standard of care to drive earlier and targeted interventions to improve patient outcomes. NTRA has developed a leadership position with tests like Signatera in oncology, Panaroma for NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing), and Prospera for organ transplant assessment. Signatera addresses a newer area of oncology testing called MRD (minimum residual disease), which is experiencing significant growth and in which NTRA has an early mover advantage. After years of heavy investment to drive revenue growth, NTRA continues to deliver solid topline growth and is now on the cusp of being cash flow positive."

Story continues

A laboratory environment with technicians in lab coats conducting molecular testing services.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was held by 50 hedge fund portfolios, up from 49 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in another article and shared Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.